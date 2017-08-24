Interview: Sister Bliss steps out from Faithless with headlining dj set at Field Trip Festival

Sister Bliss

Chances are you’ve heard many a Faithless song, even if you don’t know it. The legendary electronic band has a career spanning over twenty years, six studio albums, and two rounds on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Now Sister Bliss is stepping out from the band with a series of dj sets, including headlining the mainstage at Field Trip Festival this weekend in Somereset, UK. Ahead of her set, Sister Bliss talked about her love of Glastonbury, technology leading the scene, and why “We Come 1” is a definitive Faithless track.

What is the main difference between Faithless live and your solo Faithless dj sets?

Sister Bliss: Because it’s just me and not the band, it’s a different energy. This summer has been lots of festival and clubs shows, and some things that have been more dance focused. It’s been a really excellent summer, especially still watching people react to Faithless music. I’ve got a radio show I do every week, and it keeps me on top of new music, that’s what keeps my set fresh. For me dance music is futuristic, it’s forward looking. Of course there’s sounds and beats that come back time to time for the new generation that hasn’t hear them yet.

I’ve always pushed to do things that moved the music forward. Playing Faithless in my sets might seem like a retro move, but we released an album last year, Faithless 2.0, and it had some great remixes which gave our music a fresh perspective. I hate it when music feels stale, and I’ve been playing my music for over twenty years.

Any particular moment that has stood out over the years? There are just thousands of them. Playing last year was pretty incredible because that was our 20th anniversary, and it felt as fresh and as vital as ever. Some venues are like home, one of which is Brixton Academy. It’s iconic South London. Another moment was the live retrospective at Glastonbury 2010 before Stevie Wonder. And this year I got to dj at Glastonbury. That was the 30th anniversary of me going there when I was younger. It was nerve racking because Glastonbury is pretty important to me. I actually found my first wristband from 1987 in an envelope. It’s survived all these years, just as I have.

When did you know that music was what you wanted to do? It’s hard to say, I was always a very musical child. I experience music in a complete and sensory way, but I never thought I was good enough, until I found house music. It was the same feeling of compulsion I would have listening to Stravinsky and stuff like this. I fell in love with pop music in the 80’s and used to tape music from the radio.

We did this for our first Faithless album. We wanted to make it like your favorite mixtape that you would make for a friend. But I was very lucky that I grew up in a household where musicianship was encouraged. My dad was a jazz musician, and I was lucky to be able to bring that influence into Faithless. If you listen to our albums, they are pretty eclectic. I played a lot of instruments, but I wasn’t good at any of them. Basically I didn’t practice enough. I was there when house music was born, with those wide eyes of discovery, and I was lucky enough to be able to go out and experience the scene. The lights, the music, the bass, the energy, they kind of coalesce in a very particular way in club land.

Did you every have a moment where you thought about giving up? There were moments that were particularly stale, but then a record would come along that was a game changer. Technology often leads the scene, and it totally changes the way you can mutate beats. You know a Phil Collins record was made in the 80’s because of the drums sounds. Acid house was invented because people were mucking around with the Roland TB- 303 and the 909 drum machine and this tweaky acid shit came out and you could dance to it. Crazy accidents happen, and that’s what pushes the scene forward. For me dance music is so widescreen, it embraces theatre and lighting, and technology. You used to have a smoky room and a strobe light, and that’s enough to have a party, you just need good energy.

People are now able to create a whole world for others to step into, and that’s what keeps it fresh and ever changing and moving forward. But my moments of personal frustration are being in the studio and hating everything I do. That’s when I get frustrated with myself because there is so much great music out at the moment. How do I sound quintessentially like me and not be generic? That’s always the battle of an artist, not to repeat oneself. Sometimes you’ve got to leave it and come back again. I’ve got hundred of bits of music that aren’t finished. Go and see some modern dance or some art, and all of this you can bring back to the studio and have a fresh perspective.

Our sound was appropriated by a lot of artists, because it’s emotive but intimate. It’s about finding a way that’s unique and forward thinking.

Is there a record with Faithless, where you thought, this is it, we got it just right? “We Come 1” was an important record for us, because it was particularly punky live. Right after we made it, I couldn’t listen to it. It’s a really weird one. I remember thinking the riff is so weird, why have I done this riff? We road tested it in Amsterdam, and the second time the crowd heard the riff they were singing it back to me.

Not that we set out to make records that endure. But that are at least classy and not cheesy. It struck a clever balance, and the lyrics are amazingly beautiful, they work on a lot of different levels. And it’s got this real punk ethic to it.

What are your working on at the moment? I have a new single out. It’s a little bit of a dark one and it’s got a really pumping bassline, and makes some space on the dancefloor. Then I have a follow up single coming with Wiley, who is the godfather of grime. It’s a club friendly vibe with gritty vocals.

What’s the last book you read? Here I Am by Jonathan Safran Foer. It’s a great book.

Any advice for other artists? You have to have a huge amount of self belief. Don’t be deluded. It’s a very tough industry, and it’s very hard to make a living. You really have to have a certain amount of talent and a huge amount of tenacity. Find a sound that really speaks to you. With music, with anything creative, you can really hear the emotional intent behind it. I think you have to really love what you’re doing in order to push it forward.

It’s good to find like minded people, and that’s the joy of being in a band. Often it’s just me sitting alone in a studio for years at a time. But it would be very hard for me without a point of reference. Try to work with people that have a complimentary skill set.