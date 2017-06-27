Interview: Stephen Olsson on "Global Spirit" Season Two

Stephen Olsson is the producer and director of “Global Spirit Season Two,” a television series hosted by Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana. The show examines different cultures and faiths with “internal travel” to discover the deepest truths about existence, meaning, and connection. “Increasingly, we see discoveries in scientific research in philosophical alignment with the wisdom of indigenous elders both pointing to a growing sense of disconnect today, in our relationship with the natural world, with formal religion, with our communities, and with our very sense of self,” Olsson said. “We created the Global Spirit series specifically to promote conversation and thought about our shared Global Spirit - that which connects us, and to explore what that means to us as individuals and members of society. We hope these programs offer all those ready to take the journey, some timeless wisdom for these challenging times.”

In an interview, Olsson described the series, separating the thinking mind from the understanding mind, and creating a new category for this series.

What is internal travel?

Internal travel is the adventure of discovering inside oneself, new avenues of meaning or truth, realized by being exposed to new philosophies, new teachings or different world views.

Recent Pew research has shown us that many people have a deep yearning to escape from the confines of a singular notion of “truth”, of God, or of a singular holy book. Our series is intended to nourish this yearning.

How does music connect to spiritual understanding?

Aside from the pure joy, music offers an access to different levels of consciousness. It can be a powerful, direct doorway to spiritual understanding and growth, and if we look at religions around the world, a central component of the psycho-spiritual process. So with programs such as: “Love, Fear & Beyond,” “Sound of the Soul,” and “Rumi & the Sufi Path of Love,” viewers will see very diverse and strong musical performances. And because we can “let the music play” a bit, audiences are invited to experience the music directly. So when Cindy Blackman Santana says: “Music is a form of prayer to me. When you get into a zone, you are tapped in, you know, to a realm that is of higher consciousness, and you are tapped into a zone that gets to such a high level. And you’re able to share that with other people and help people to feel that as well” she is saying something remarkably similar to Rumi, the 16th century mystical poet: “In the house of lovers, the music never stops, the walls are made of songs & the floor dances”.

Where does fear come from?

Since we all have egos, we all experience fear. Before our egos developed, we were largely fearless. So fear is connected more directly to our egos than to reality. Through “internal travel”, we can look inside ourselves, rather than outside, to expose our fears. There we can honestly ask ourselves, beyond our own physical safety, what are we really afraid of? Understanding fear is largely an unmasking process, seeing through, if only momentarily, the many layers of the veil.

What are the common themes or understandings in the different traditions you explore? What are the differences?

All traditions have articulated a moral code of conduct, either in writing or embedded in oral stories and epics. For example, the Arabic term is: “Adab,” meaning Islamic etiquette: "refinement, good manners, morals, decency, humaneness." And aside from the thousands of particular like not sitting with your feet pointed towards the speaker, or table arrangements for the anniversary dinner, these moral codes are remarkably similar in their basic content and tone, across cultures and traditions.

Cindy Blackman Santana on “Global Spirit Season Two”

Does thinking sometimes interfere with understanding?

I’d like to quote Carlos Santana on this, who says in our program, from a musician’s point of view: “If you are thinking, you are stinking!” And while I personally have deep respect for the contemplative traditions and practices, I personally try to separate my “thinking mind” from my “understanding mind.” Understanding requires more of our wider human capacities, while thinking tends to keep one inside the framework of one’s habitual thinking process, for most people, akin to the hamster running confidently down the hamster wheel of life.

What are the biggest mistakes people make about love?

Ha! Well, it’s pretty clear that most of us have problems turning off our egos, in a similar way that we have problems turning off our minds. In English, supposedly one of the most versatile and effective of all languages, we somehow manage to use one word: “love” for so many different forms of love. The big mistake it seems is, associating ego-based or romantic love with real love. The ego-based love asks: “am I getting enough love?” Then there is non-ego-based concepts of love, such as “Agape” in Greek: “the highest form of love and charity...the love of God for man and of man for God”. So Global Spirit is distinguishing this romantic notion of love, with different concepts or expressions of love, through programs like: “Love, Fear & Beyond,” and “Rumi and the Sufi Path of Love.”

How does meaning reveal itself?

To some extent, “meaning” reveals itself through what eventually happens, or becomes self-evident. And yet, we know how important language and culture are to what things “mean” to us. They operate like the conceptual software that has been loaded into our brains.

So in programs like: “Inside Sacred Texts,” we try to bring forward different forms, types and levels of meaning, in this case, all springing from interpretations or translations of the same holy or sacred text. When we think of the “meaning” behind the four gospels, the four that became canon law, the four that became “the new testament, we also have to think of those gospels that didn’t, such as the gospel of Thomas, of Judas, of Mary Magdalene who, by the way, Jesus called “the apostle of the apostles”! Who decided all this, and what does that mean? So we don’t draw any conclusions for our viewers, but let them connect their own dots.

What surprised you in working on this program?

I was surprised by how there is no category for what we are doing in the American media landscape. PBS for example, has an “Arts & Culture” category, a “Documentary” category, a “Religion” category, and a “How-to” category. What we do with Global Spirit is totally outside of the ways that PBS and others classify programming genres. So I guess we are outside any box, working in the circle.

Of the people you present, who will surprise the audience the most?

Watching a young muslim sufi mystic named Pir Zia Inayat Khan and an elderly, Jewish philosopher and author named Jerry Needleman, connect so deeply right on our Global Spirit set, in “The Search for God,” will be a surprise for some. Others will be surprised by the intensity and the unity of indigenous peoples on how to save our planet, as expressed in our “Earth Wisdom” program.

What do you want people to talk about after they watch the program?