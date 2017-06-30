Interview: Stevie Boi

Internationally acclaimed, and flamboyantly fabulous rock star designer Stevie Boi has just released his first book entitled, "Shade Built My Empire". Aside from his new manuscript and a new film soon to be unleashed on the world, also created by him, he will be presenting a new man's clothing line on July 12th in New York City.

Known world-wide for his designer sunglasses, worn by Elton John, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, at 28 years old, (today was his Birthday ), Stevie Boi has captured the universe, and his book tells man-kind just how.

I spoke to Stevie as he prepares for a world tour designed to bring his unique and innovative fashion everywhere possible....

What's up, tell me everything?

Well I turned 28 today

Omg happy birthday! And who writes a book In what period of time?

I wrote a book in 30 days.

First of all, what's the name of the book?

So my book's name is: "Shade Built My Empire".

What is it about?

Basically it's a book that I wrote to share with people the steps that it took me to build my company. I started with $20. I share different secrets that a lot of people don't tell you about, in regards to building an infrastructure with no money. They always think to go to China because it's the cheapest way, but that's not actually the truth. It actually cost you more money in the long run. So I tell you how to run your business with little to no money. How to do free marketing without having to spend money for billboards. I teach about collisions, in our terms we call it collaboration. Collaborations really cut out the middleman. It gets you straight to having the billboards, having the free television, marketing, all that good stuff.

What made you decide to share all of your secrets?

I got tired of people asking me so many questions. I thought that I could give everybody all the answers, but not with every step I take. I just say, "You know what, pick up my book at Barnes & Noble's". It's not that I got tired of helping people, I just thought it would be easier for me to help people through a book form. I've mentored a lot of people, I've been taught by a lot of people. I took a lot of wisdom from Whoopie Goldberg, and recently Oprah Winfrey. They gave me a lot of good quotes, a lot of good perspectives on things, and I just put it in a book.

You are a very fascinating person and that's why people want to ask you a lot of questions. I still think that you are going to be asked a lot of questions.

I agree. I literally, when I was in the Bahamas a couple of weeks ago, I took my book to sell it. It took about 50 copies, and sold out. But, we had a seminar and everyone that had read the book already, came back and still asked me questions. I guess I didn't put enough information in the book.

Maybe you will have to write a sequel.

I'm still humbled by it, it's just weird that people actually listen to me.

You are probably one of the smartest people I know.

Thank you. My mother would like that compliment. She raised me right.

So where can someone purchase all of your secrets?

You can buy it at Barnes & Noble's, Google play, Amazon and Strand bookstore in Manhattan. It was a huge deal for me to get it in there. All the other stores are a big but, you needed the right email and the right phone call to get it into there.

Is there anything else that you'd like to say about the book?

I would like to say, the book is a reflection of my experiences and a guide for anyone of any industry. It's not just for people in the fashion industry. It's more than that.

Besides the fashion show that you are about to do in the Penthouse in New York a city on July 12th, what else is coming up for you?