Interview: Weizhao "Brio" Zhang

Weizhao “Brio” Zhang is an established musician, composer, and producer who has been making moves in the LA industry for some time. He’s worked with some talented artists both overseas and here in the US. Wanting to know more about the differences in music industries outside of the States, I chatted with Brio about his experiences, his goals, and more.

You were trained in classical music, yet as your career has progressed you’ve changed your focus more towards engineering and production work. What inspired this shift?

It has been a long time coming! I remember when I founded a rock band in my high school. It was exciting to write our first original tune. Beginning then I started to learn composing and music productions, which has become my main career now. I would say being a producer or audio engineer definitely allows me to feel creative, because in a way I connect people from all over the commercial music industry, making music widely heard. I do also like creating my own work!

What is your favorite genre to work on?

My favorite genre is R&B, funk and gospel. To be honest, I didn't get too many chances to listen to those three genres until I came to the U.S.. In China, we grew up in Eastern-culture based background, musically speaking. The music we listened to was almost always Chinese pop ballad, or folk music. During the time I stayed in the U.S, I was inspired by a lot of artists from those genres which I wasn't familiar with. D'Angelo, Lala Hathaway, Stevie Wonder, etc, they are all my favorite artists whom I learned a lot from.

You’ve worked as both a composer and as a songwriter. Would you say that these two practices require similar skills and strengths?

Songwriting is one of the specific composing skills. Composing could be not only writing songs, but also writing instrumental music, symphony orchestrations, film scoring, etc. They do share similar facets with each other, such as harmonizations, counterpoint, music arrangement and so on. As long as you have a clear content and idea, it doesn't really matter what platform you’re writing for or what skills you are using.

How would you compare the Chinese pop-music scene to that of the US?

In my opinion, I would say that US pop music has increased in direction soul/hiphop and electro/indie approaches while Chinese pop music remained mostly in the typical form of ‘80’s style ballads, meaning a lot of keyboard driven, slow tempo songs are still the mainstream. There are some efforts to bring styles like hiphop or rock into Chinese pop by some Taiwan or Hongkong artists. And the market for original music in China doesn't seem as big as in the U.S.. The most popular TV shows and singing contests are still making huge money from rearranging the old tunes that people are already familiar with -- this makes me a bit sad, since original music doesn't gain enough attention by comparison.

Do you find that as a musician, you gravitate towards the same sort of music you do production work on? Or, are there some kinds of music that are more fun to perform than to produce?

Yes, it's always been exciting when you do something you like and you are good at it. As a musician, you can demonstrate your passions towards audiences on the stage directly. I think music like Jazz and Blues are more fun to perform than to produce. They require musicians to improvise. You would find the same person who plays entirely different things upon the same tunes. Live performance only happens once, while production can go back and forth anytime. That, to me, is exciting.

Recently you’ve been performing with Lucente, a band that’s more focused on rock performance. Has this felt like a radically different shift?

Usually we play soft rock and cover popular songs from Billboard. It hasn’t been that dramatic to me. Rock is something energetic and I can always learn something from. And of course, people love listening to it. You can't really miss it, being a musician. I would say I like all kind of music, and that has a positive energy that we communicate to our audiences.

Do you have any interest in composing for film and tv, or is non-narrative music still your main focus?