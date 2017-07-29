Interview with Frank McKinney: Aspiration Alters Your DNA

Frank McKinney is a Real Estate Artist, 5-time International Bestselling Author (in 4 genres), superhero meets Robin Hood, Philanthro-Capitalist, Ultramarathoner, Actor, and Visionary who sees opportunities and creates markets where none existed before.

You probably know him as the person who creates the most expensive spec-homes. His new focus in high priced spec-homes, often 20,000 square feet or more, for the wealthy is what he has branded as Micro-Mansions.

Instead of the typical large sized mansions, his micro-mansions are typically 4,000 square feet, yet with the same hefty 20 Million dollar or more price-tag. Think of them as jewel boxes.

FRANK’ NUGGETS FOR SUCCESS

1. Be selective about who you emulate. Consciously choose people whose values, behaviors, and results you admire.

2. Live your life and build your business with a focus on creating a legacy. Get clear about why you are on the planet then make that your guiding light as you move forward.

3. Always seek to expand your current vision by making a lofty goal that both inspires you and challenges you.

WHAT MADE FRANK SUCCESSFUL?

A key belief that Frank feels made him more successful is: exercise your risk tolerance like a muscle and it will become stronger, withstanding more pressure.

As a legacy, Frank wants to be appointed ambassador in Haiti. Click here to listen to more of JV Crum III interviewing Frank on the Conscious Millionaire Show.

Follow J V Crum III on Twitter: www.twitter.com/jvcrum

Listen to CM Podcast: www.consciousmillionaireshow.com

Connect on LinkedIN: www.linkedin.com/in/jvcrum/

The Breakthrough Experience: Click Here