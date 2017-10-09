Interview With M. Saad Arslan Sadiq, Pakistani Serial Entrepreneur

After seeing that M. Saad Arslan Sadiq is winning accolades as a social media crusader, influencer, activist, and serial entrepreneur, I am left with no choice but to interview the Pakistani guru, to learn and help aspiring entrepreneur, through his life lessons, follow their dreams.

Saad Arslan Sadiq is a bigwig Pakistani social media influencer no doubt, with many awards and honours to his feathers, he has received different recognition on social media. Ranked among Pakistani Social Media Crusaders, Saad manages the largest IT Group of Pakistan, which has over One Hundred Fifty Thousand Members (150K +).

Interviewer: How Did You Go This Far On social media?

Saad: Social media is host to many opportunities, did you know? Leveraging on it to engage with and drive the audience to your end is a 21st-century necessity. From inception, I didn’t take social media with levity. My concern is to engage people and fight the voiceless and the oppressed. While doing, I did not know I will go this far. I speak my mind and enlighten people continuously.

In a short time, doing what I know best, I begin to win accolades. My Twitter profile rose to around 800k + followers, and Facebook became so engaging in a short time with thousands of followers trooping in, and international verified followers begin to follow me.

I cannot believe when I was rated the 45th most followed Pakistani Account. News platforms, like Tribune among other channels, begin to mention my tweets. Then, I became a Social media influencer.

Interviewer: Aside from being A social influencer and Crusader, you are also an IT specialist. Tell Us About that:

Saad: Inform technology rules the world. This has made me look for opportunities in this area. I am the CEO of Global Hosting Service, a domain reseller and registration provider. My company is into dedicated Servers, VPS, Hosting Resellers, Shared Hosting, SEO Hosting, Web Development and Software Development, SEO Service, SMS / Email and Social Media Marketing Services.

Today, Global Hosting Service is Gold Channel Partner of .PK registry and at present, it is rated as the top seller of .pk worldwide.

Interviewer: Interesting, How Did You Manage This Firm To This Point:

Saad: My process is an outcome of sleepless nights and unrelenting efforts. Many times, I failed. That did not stop me from trying again. When you fall, and you fear to stand, you will not rise, and when you stand, and you fear to fall, you will not move an inch. This has to be my guiding principle, and it makes me move at a fast pace. While many people run away from adversity, I tell people that adversity makes me what I am today.

Interviewer: What Are Your Advice For Aspiring Entrepreneurs and Activists?

Saad: Entrepreneurship is different from activism. Let’s not mix the two. If you wish to be an activist, be ready to defend the voiceless and the oppressed. You don’t voice only when you are being maltreated, else, you are only defending yourself, but speak when people close or far are cheated, molested or bullied. That is activism.

However, for aspiring entrepreneurs, be ready to risk and learn from your failures and other people’s mistake. Entrepreneurs are risk takers; they risk intelligently. If you want to go far, don’t mind faults, it is part of success lessons you need to learn to progress. While you do this, take your time to learn to tap into opportunities. Connect with people who will add value to your life. That is important.

Interviewer: You Did Not Succeed Alone, So, Who Are Your Team?