Interview With Mik Cosentino

MY JOB ? THE INFO-ENTREPRENEUR

After a long career as a swimmer at the highest of levels, where I learnt how to face challenges by myself, he became an entrepreneur, with the dream to teach many how to transform their passions and dreams in automatic incomes

- In text box -

“Fear is a fundamental part of our courses: we managed to make our first one million of euros in 18 months because we feared the poverty that we were facing at that time”

He practiced swimming at high levels for 29 years, managed to get hold of 5 Italian titles, with many nominations to come to Nationals A for Europeans, university world cups and international championships. Thanks also to the life-school that is swimming, today at age 30 Mik Cosentino is an entrepreneur with many activities, which include an organisation of courses dedicated to the creation of automatic incomes via the Web.

“My activity”, he explains, “consists primarily in getting an idea, a project, a profession or a passion, digitalize it, put it on the market and automate it up to 90% to create a recurring automatic income thanks to the internet. When they ask me what do I do, I answer “the info-entrepreneur term I created to self-define my career”.

Help us understand better. Why “info-entrepreneur” ?

“The starting point is my conviction that today everything is based on information. People are not as ignorant as they were before, because internet made the barriers that stopped people from knowing more collapse. Therefore the common customer nowadays, before choosing you as a professional, consultant or shop , will search for information about you online.

In most cases this information is missing or does not follow the correct logistics of direct marketing (which I base everything on). On the other hand, if this person finds relevant information on a book, video, report and emails, or any print out resource about you in his house, in his mind he will automatically elevate to the leader status of that sector, even if you may not be it yet …”

Why is it that today training courses are so necessary to companies and agencies?”

“We live in a nation where no one teaches you to make it on your own, but they show you how to be a humble servant that needs a master to eat. These training courses are the possibility for an Italian to learn how to improve his or her situation, whichever that may be. I have students that have created an empire, following my courses and those of my indispensable brother Gabbo. For example, one course regarding dog-training from someone that before knowing us worked as a labourer for 10 hours a day and whilst underpaid. Others have created empires based on their knowledge, or simply creating a solution a problem felt by the market, even if apparently trivial.

PHOTO *

The 700 people that came to the event “Liberati dale catene” (Free-yourself from chains”)

- In text box-

A PRESENT TO OUR READERS

Speaking of challenges, Mik Cosentino has prepared 1 hour of footage for a video-course and a report entitled “The Boss”, to give to all our readers of Millionaire that want to understand how to, starting from now, create the base to build their own empire online. “The readers”, Mik explains, “can go on the website www.mikcosentino.it and download all the material that I accurately prepared. I hope you’ll like it.”

What are the essential factors that make the outcome of these training courses successful ?

“From my point of view there are 6, which are the pillars on which I base everything we create on: inspire, excite, scare, motivate, instruct, guide. I know, they may seem weird, especially the third and I’ll try and explain myself. First of all a course must inspire and be held by someone that has already reached where you want to be in the future. Then it has to excite, because emotions generate a peak in performance that allows to learn more than usual and find new ideas. Fear is a fundamental that should never be omitted. In fact, people act based on two reactions, they may run away or towards something. I say this from experience : Gabbo (my brother) and I started and made our first one million euros in 18 months because we were scared of the poverty that we were facing at the time. Finally, a training course must motivate you to act following the instructions the course gives you, helped by a guide that holds up the “right amount”, not too much, in every moment”

What are the primary courses you offer and who are they targeted for ?

“Our most important course is “Liberati dale catene” (“Free yourself from Chains”), that in only 7 months has become the greatest course in Europe for who wants to create an online business, thanks to ones passion or specific skills. Within the course we specifically include: entrepreneurs that want to automate their businesses by adding the online aspect, networkers that learn to position themselves online to differentiate themselves from those who talk about their “contacts list” and “cold calling”, professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs. It is made for those who want to create their own empire online to have valuable extra income added to their current activities. Our students learn how to make their own book, their own online course, to put their own product and personal brand on the market and finally how to create sales funnels that work for them 24 hours 7 days a week and that will bring them financial freedom”.

What do you have in store for the future

Now we are working very hard so that the next “Liberati dalle catene” (“free yourself from chains”) will be the absolute best and most complete course out there. With Gabbo and Pier Giugliante (our tech director) we have decided to extend the course by one day, making it a three day course, to give the chance to our students to learn even more. Truth is I can’t wait to be on that stage the 1st -2nd-3rd of December at the Marriott Park Hotel in Rome. In addition, we have decided to do something unique for the event, and have paid the overnight room fee within the Marriott hotel, for our course participants. Always to remain coherent to our love of risks (and Gabbo and Pier our the best travel companions in this dream of ours to have a positive impact on our motherland which is Italy) because there is a sea of possibility out there right now, one simply has to understand how to navigate in these waters and create your own pond.”

INFO:www.mikcosentino.it