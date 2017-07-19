Pasha Cook is the founder of Pasha Cook & Associates, an international image and branding consulting agency that educates athletes on how to champion career transition. Through coaching, training, and mentoring services, she focuses on helping athletes position themselves for career advancement by taking their personal brand to the next level.

Cook is also an international keynote speaker who delivers power-packed presentations to her multi-faceted audiences. Her primary message on identifying core values and key strengths, and transitioning those attributes into career success, not only applies to athletes, but to anyone seeking a career change.

Q: Tell us a little about your background and what you do

A: I am a former college and semi-pro basketball player from Houston, Texas. I had a very unstable childhood which prompted me to drop out of school in 11th grade only to return to school a month before my 24th birthday. I played at Mississippi Coast Community College and went on to play (and graduate) from the University of Memphis with a degree in Kinesiology and became a first-generation college graduate. After school, I worked in education for a while. I eventually moved back home to Houston and worked as a barber before starting a pet product company. Once I felt I had outgrown Houston and the pet industry, I moved to New York to pursue a career in fashion and branding. Making that move is what really launched me to do what I do today, which is helping elite athletes prepare for the transition out of sports through professional development and personal brand coaching. My mission is to help others to struggle less as I share the lessons I learned along the way. It is also to leave a legacy that will change lives athletes around the world.

Q: Why is personal branding so important nowadays?

A: The world today is changing so rapidly, that you must stand out or you will be left behind. How do you stand out? You stand out by developing a kick-ass personal brand which creates value and solves an acute problem for your target audience. You listen to what people are saying and take action. I understand how difficult it is for athletes when faced with the reality of exiting completive sports. I receive emails and inbox messages on a daily basis. I listen and then I create value by producing products and services that help build their confidence and assist them in developing a new career focus which they are passionate about.

Q: What is the single most important aspect when building any kind of personal brand?

A: Participating in personal assessing. Personal development and personal branding coincide with one another. You must identify your values, passions and strengths, and what your intrinsic skills are to build a sustainable brand. If you do not value what you do, aren’t passionate about it and don’t understand what your strengths are, your brand isn’t authentic, and therefore, it won’t last.

Q: What is the most challenging part about helping athletes transition?

A: Athletic identity. Most athletes start their careers at a very young age. I started playing basketball at age seven. The average age of retirement ranges between the 20s and 30s and transitioning players don't know what else they should do with their lives. It is extremely hard to change their focus because most athletes put a value on what they do as opposed to placing true value on who they are, (the whole person). The “modern-day athlete” realizes that he/she essentially must be in the business of positioning themselves for more opportunities outside of the court. They're multifaceted and create different streams of income, all while preparing for life after the game. My purpose is to educate athletes on how to use their inner athlete to Champion career success. That’s why I created Champs U; to provide a method for digging into an athlete’s inner-power so they can discover that greatness already abides inside them.

Q: Do you believe more athletes are starting to realize the urgency in preparing for life after sports?

A: I believe so because athletes like Magic Johnson, Kobe, LeBron, Andre Iguodala and others are shifting the culture and helping other athletes understand why it is so crucial for every athlete to diversify and see themselves as more than just an athlete. You’re not going to be a ball player forever, so why not take advantage of your brand and platform? These athletes are becoming game changers by helping other athletes, getting involved in their communities and building successful businesses. Personal branding is critical in today’s global landscape due to all the noise on the internet and social media. There are over seven billion people on planet Earth and the only way to stand out is to be authentic and to build a kick-ass personal brand that connects you to your target audience. Consistency is vitally important as is adding value for your target audience so they feel you relate to their struggles and triumphs.

Q: What are some ways athletes can get started building their brand while they're still playing?

A: Get a coach. I can’t stress that enough. Oprah Winfrey has five coaches. Find someone who has done it before, who is already successful, and who can mentor and teach you how to build your brand. You need to have a team off the court who can hold you to a certain standard and hold you accountable. Accountability if key. It’s all about getting the right people around you and knowing how to position yourself. A big part of what I do is helping athletes discover their gifts and talents outside of sports and that’s where my motto, “lifting as I climb” comes into play. I want to help as many athletes as possible.

I help ballers brand themselves like champions--personal branding requires strategy, not a willy-nilly approach. Systems must be built into your overall strategy and I help them do that. My experience in fashion, branding and marketing connects me to athletes (especially basketball players) because we speak the same language. I understand how it is to feel lost, confused, and to lack focus after your playing days are over.

Q: What is the message behind the MOVMNT apparel line?

A: My whole brand encompasses going from an athlete to an entrepreneur. I’m not promoting anything that I don't do myself. It’s really about moving with purpose. If you're not doing that, then in my opinion, you're not going anywhere. MOVMNT is about executing and then being committed to lifting others while you climb. My goal is to get people to understand the power that we all hold inside of us through the vehicle of fashion and apparel.

Q: Who has been your number one inspiration/mentor/role model as far as brand building?

A: I have several people that I look up to but if there was any one person, it would be Oprah. She was told she wasn't good enough, that she wasn't pretty enough, and that she wouldn't be successful. She doesn't emulate what someone on television should look like, but she did it her way with class, with eloquence, and with tact. She worked every day, and that’s why I really admire women like her. I admire anyone who is told "NO" and yet still perseveres while helping others. I want to take that admiration and turn it into action to help people, especially children, discover their inner-power. My “why,” the reason I do what I do, is my family and all the other black and brown women who have come before me, who weren’t afforded the luxury of the choices I have. As Maya Angelou once said, I come as one but I stand as ten thousand. That’s what I live by.

Q: Being a former athlete, how much do you think that has contributed to you being a successful entrepreneur?

A: Tremendously! I was a high school dropout because of athletic identity but I made a comeback and have developed myself into a successful business owner, author, international speaker and branding coach. To have people around me who were pushing me and telling me I could utilize basketball to attain an education. Going from playing in JUCO, to getting a scholarship to play at the University of Memphis at such a late stage in my athletic career, afforded me the confidence I needed to advance in other areas of life. I had to step out of my comfort zone to accomplish that goal. Becoming a first-generation college graduate also gave me the fuel to pursue a larger purpose in life (legacy).

Q: What are some of your short-term and long-term goals for your brand?

A: Some of my short-term goals are getting in front of as many people as I can and continuing to spread my message that self-awareness is going to take them anywhere they want to go in life. My goal is also to continue empowering others, and expanding my international presence.

The long-term goal is to build a brand that spans across the globe. Before I leave this earth, I want to use my God-given gifts and talents to help as many athletes avoid the self-imposed struggles and obstacles that I experienced. Furthermore, I want to make CHAMPS U a significant part of the curriculum for high schools and universities globally. It is important that we support the next generations with achieving self-awareness, CHAMPS U is a tool that does exactly that. I am currently working on my next workbook, “Brand Yourself Like a Champions,” which is an extension of CHAMPS U, and is a tool comprised of brand assessments and self-evaluations to help those who want to take their brand to the next level. It will be published this September, so be on the lookout.

To find out more about Pasha, visit her website at www.pashacook.com!