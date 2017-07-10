Interview with Sangeet Choudary: Lessons from Airbnb and Uber business models enable open government as a platform for entrepreneurs

Recently, I interviewed Sangeet Paul Choudary, a C-level executive advisor and an international best-selling author. He is the co-author of Platform Revolution and the author of Platform Scale. He has been selected as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and is ranked among the top 30 emerging thinkers globally in 2016 by Thinkers50 Radar, a global ranking of top business thinkers. His work on platforms has been selected by Harvard Business Review as one of the top 10 management ideas globally for the year 2016-17. Sangeet is also the co-chair of the MIT Platform Strategy Summit at the MIT Media Labs, an Entrepreneur-in-residence at INSEAD Business School, and an executive educator with Harvard Business School Publishing. He is also the youngest person to be ranked by Thinkers50 India among the top 50 thinkers globally of Indian origin. He is a working group chair at the WEF’s Global Future Council on Platforms and Systems and an expert on the advisory council for the WEF’s initiative on the Digital Transformation of Industries. Sangeet’s work has been featured as the Spotlight article on Harvard Business Review (April 2016 edition) and the themed Business Report of the MIT Technology Review (September 2015). He is frequently quoted and published in leading journals and media including the MIT Sloan Management Review, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, WIRED Magazine, Forbes, Fortune, and others. He is a frequent keynote speaker and has been invited to speak at leading global forums including the G20 Summit 2014 events, the World50 Summit, the Mobile World Congress, and the World Economic Forum global and regional events. Here’s our interview:

Part 1: What is Platform Revolution

What is a platform? How does it relate to a networked market?

Sangeet: A platform is an Open Infrastructure, coupled with a governance model, that orchestrates and intermediates the interactions of multiple stakeholders. So a platform is fundamentally a plug-and-play infrastructure, into which multiple stakeholders can connect and start interacting with each other. Producers and consumers of value can participate on top of the open infrastructure. And once a market is created, the platform sets the rules of governance that determine what gets encouraged and what gets discouraged.

The platform is the central organizing mechanism that enables a networked market. It is possible to have a network market without a platform, as well, where you have market participants working entirely to peer interactions without a central organizing platform. But in most cases today, we see a central organizing platform whenever we see an instance of a networked market. I see the platform as an infrastructure, along with the governance model, that is required to orchestrate and enable a networked market.

Per reading your book, Platform Revolution, I noticed that your co-authors have published many articles on two-sided markets. But what is it that makes the platform new, differentiated from a traditional two-sided market?

A lot of the economic research on platforms was done over the last 15 years, but much has changed over the last five to six years because of a few different forces coming together. First, the proliferation of smartphones and subsequently the rise of the internet of things has made the world much more connected and has given rise to many more forms of networked markets that can be possibly created. Second, the rise of the social web has created a real identity and has led to the creation of trust and reputation in different forms because of which we are now able to digitize real-world interactions much more effectively. And this has led to an explosion in the number of platform opportunities over the last five to six years because we've been able to digitize trust, reputation, identity all of the things that are required for people to interact with each other. The third thing that has happened is that because of an explosion in connectivity, as well, as the digitization of this critical interaction aspects, we've seen an explosion of data. So these are the fundamental drivers that one would see when one thinks of platforms; they're all being accelerated over the last five to six years and that is why what's happening today is different from what has happened in the past.

I got fascinated by platforms around 2008-09, just as we were seeing the early signs of these forces coming together. I dove into researching the shifts that were happening and as I researched a wider range of firms across industries, I became increasingly convinced that this was a fundamental shift in business models sweeping across all industries. It was not just a Silicon Valley startup thing. Back in 2010-2011, few people understood the insights from my research. My journey ever since has mirrored the rise of the platform revolution. I first started writing a popular blog in 2012 which gained a lot of traction among startups. Around 2014, I started seeing interest in platforms spilling over to large enterprises. Accenture noted platforms as one of their key trends for 2015 and Gartner also declared that CIOs globally were shifting to platforms. It was around this time that platform strategy gained mainstream acceptance across industries and has been growing ever since.

In general, a platform is a multi-sided market if you will, and the two-sided market is the fundamental unit of any multi-sided market. Any multi-sided market can be broken into a set of different two-sided markets, which all interact with each other to the multi-sided market. But I would focus less on differentiating between what is happening with platforms today versus multi-sided markets in the past, except on one particular count, which is that the factors that move markets are not just places. If you look at many examples of markets in the past, you would see stock markets, you would see commodity exchanges, all of which were driven almost entirely by price. But if you look at real world interactions, market interactions are quite complex and only recently have we started to digitize and make efficient many of these market interactions, which is why the platform model is becoming much more important now.

What are the key ingredients of a successful platform?

There are three key ingredients of a successful platform. I refer to these three in my first book Platform Scale, where I talk about the platform stack. These three ingredients are 1. the infrastructure that the platform provides, along with the governance model; 2. the data that the platform collects; and 3. and the network of participants and the interactions that get created around the platform. These are the three ingredients of a successful platform. The infrastructure and governance model is provided by the platform itself; the platform itself provides these two specific things. Once these two has provided the network of interacting parties and the interaction starts coalescing around the platform and then the platform to ensure that it collects the data and uses this the data to make the interactions more efficient. So it's these three specific things that make a platform successful.

What are the benefits of a successful platform?

There are many benefits of a successful platform.

First, a successful platform very often makes the market much more efficient. If the market was fragmented and there was no transparency in the market, it was difficult to search for different players of the market than the platform by aggregating all of them together makes it much more efficient.

Second, platforms also drive transparency by creating a reputation layer for the market. So if you look at what Yelp did and what TripAdvisor did these are successful platforms that created transparency about the quality of the stores and hotels in their respective markets and made consumer decision making much simpler.

The third scenario where a successful platform leads to benefits is when a market has an inefficient gatekeeper and the platform comes in and de-intermediates that market more efficiently. A great example of this is the publishing industry, where Amazon came in and made the publishing industry more favorable to authors.

A fourth way in which a successful platform creates new benefits is that it enables users to produce for the first time; it converts non-producers to producers by virtue of the fact that it provides them with special tools for production and it also gives them access to a market. So think of Uber and how it allows people to become a driver for the first time. Think of Airbnb and how it allows people to host a BnB for the first time because now they have access to a market for this service.

The final benefit of a successful platform is that it can potentially create an entirely new production paradigm. So if you think of what happened with Wikipedia, Wikipedia created a new model of production, where the writing the editing and the approval all happens on top of a platform versus the traditional model of publishing that we've become used to which is a very linear model. And so as coordination technologies improve and with the rise of new coordination technologies and distributed governance models, like blockchain, we may see many more examples of production models shifting from traditional linear models to new platform enabled models.

Over the last several years, I've worked with clients across industries to design platforms that unlock these benefits. I've designed platforms that make upstream supply chains much more transparent because of the sheer volume of data captured and assign reputations for participants in the supply chain. I've looked at building patient-centric ecosystems that shift power away from the gatekeepers in the healthcare industry and move it towards the patients. I've also architected many alternate labor and resource markets in different industries that create the efficiencies I mention above and often allow small emerging companies in these industries to scale rapidly without reliance on traditional gatekeepers. Of late, I've been focusing a lot on building B2B platforms, not your typical Ubers and Airbnbs, but platforms that require alliances among large businesses, require the creation of industry standards and involve a whole range of complex interactions that one doesn't find in B2C markets. All the efficiencies mentioned above are now coming into B2B markets as well.

It seems that there is platform thinking and platform implementation. Can you distill the two for me?

Platform thinking is about taking the right decisions about ecosystem architecture, about incentives, about governance, and ensuring that the whole system is properly architected and governed. Platform implementation then involves applying these various elements into actual implementation. It is the creation of the ecosystem architecture,-- the laying out of the governance mechanisms - understanding how network effects work, and how to layout the factors that will increase network effects. These are the critical elements that are very different in the case of platforms.

When I advise on platform implementations, I start by creating an overall governing architecture for the ecosystem. Once this architecture is created, the key pressure points in the architecture can be identified to determine strengths and weaknesses of different ecosystem players. This, in turn, helps us determine where value is created and where it can be captured. Executing without such an architecture can lead to a lack of coordination in execution efforts, which in turn, can kill the platform.

What are some prominent examples of platform revolution?

There are many examples of the platform evolution that we see today. I would clump them broadly into three categories. The first is industries, which are highly information intensive that have been impacted by platform revolution. Media, for example, has gone from traditional linear models to biplane models to platform models. When you look at social media, you look at YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat ... all of them have moved to platform models. Telecom has moved from linear models of traditional handset manufacturers to platform models of Apple and Android. Professional services recruitment is moving from linear models of traditional recruitment agencies, and the agency model of service provisioning, to new kinds of marketplaces. Professional services and recruitment marketplaces have completely changed the model in which some of these markets work. The second group of industries are the more regulated industries of banking and healthcare and education, where platform models are only now coming into play. Insurance is moving into platform enabled models. Banking is being challenged by peer-to-peer marketplaces, as well. And with new forms of markets being created in banking, we are seeing new kinds of data being gathered to determine who should get a loan, who should be funded, and what kind of a premium should be offered to a certain person. These are all being made possible because of platforms. Healthcare is a prime example where the platform revolution is beginning to take hold. The creation of patient-centric ecosystems, where entire platforms are centered around solving for the patient and creating a whole ecosystem of service providers to provide solutions to the patient. Or whether it is more upstream in B2B health care, where platform-centered models are creating transparency across the whole healthcare industry. We are also seeing a third group of industries, where platform revolution is beginning to take hold. This is in heavy industry if you look at mining, manufacturing, logistics ... these are all heavy industry examples, where platforms are gradually taking shape and that's largely happening because these industries are becoming digitized (largely because of sensors). What we now think of as the Internet of Things. And so these industries are becoming digitized and that the first stepped is getting organized around platforms. GE, Siemens, Bosch, Caterpillar are some of the examples of companies that are doing important platform work in these industries.

In your book, you write: "Incumbent companies can fight back against platform-driven disruption by studying their own industries through a platform lens and beginning to build their own value-creating ecosystems, as Nike and GE are doing." What do you mean by this? Is there a recommended strategy on how to recognize new upstarts when crafting a platform strategy? For example, Siemens and Honeywell know how to compete against each other but must now compete with Google's Nest. How does a Siemens and Honeywell recognize potential new segment entrants using platform revolution thinking? Or, even new opportunities to develop an ecosystem? I ask because I am sure executives in the hotel industry never thought people would feel comfortable renting out rooms in their houses to random strangers.

1. How Can Incumbent Companies Fight Back

First of all incumbent industries, can fight back by studying their own industry through a platform lens. This means a few different things. First of all, platforms enter an industry when the critical elements of decision making or the elements of supply and demand get digitized. So if you look at a few examples: Transportation move to platform based models when the location of a car became digitized because of a smartphone. A platform like Airbnb came up when identity and trust became digitized. So these are critical elements that when they get digitized, they lead the creation of a platform model. And so in any industry, incumbent companies can look to understand what kinds of factors are being impacted by the forces of digitization and accordingly they can determine what kinds of platform opportunities are possible in a particular industry.

If you take the case of banking, for example, and if you're talking about an opportunity to create a new platform for real estate loans. If there are ways by which you can digitize a users journey in purchasing a house and then determine at what point in the journey that particular user is and what level of creditworthiness the user has then you have a way of connecting that person with a loan. And so there's a new kind of digitization which is a new platform opportunity. If you look at heavy industry and manufacturing now, thanks to sensors, a lot of things are getting digitized over there. So if you look at what GE is doing, it's trying to digitize the working of a machine, so that decisions can be taken and the interactions between machines-and-machines with machines-and-humans can be coordinated with a platform. That's another example of looking for digitization in your industry and then finding a platform opportunity over there.

In my work with incumbents, I primarily focus on mapping out the ecosystem flows and understanding points at which digitization could restructure these flows and the ensuing decisions that various actors take. Understanding the impact of data on shaping the flow of goods, services, and money, and the decisions related to these flows is the first step towards digital business model transformation for any incumbent.

2. How to Identify New Platform Entrants

One way to look for potential new entrants is to look at the lower end of your industry, which you would not think of your competition, where quality is not a key criterion. Look at new models emerging with over there. If a model gains hold in that segment, and if it can develop a strong curation system over time then it can move upstream. So think of what happened in the hotel industry. When Airbnb started it was just a way for people to share their rooms and share their mattresses. It was not a competitor to a large hotel, but today it is at a place where it can compete. With large hotels that's largely because they had a strong curation system that told them to keep on moving upstream. We are seeing something similar happening in finances world today, where so-called risky transactions are happening on peer-to-peer platforms, but as they gain greater data they will be in a place to make better decisions and on board more mainstream transactions, as well. We are seeing some of this happening in healthcare, as well, where a lot of platforms that are coming up are still being used only by the so-called early adopters, especially if you look at wearable platforms that are coming up. But as these platforms gain a stronghold and as they learn more from data, they will start moving into more mainstream use cases in healthcare as well. So what's important in all these cases is to look for use cases that are not mainstream and are often associated with low quality. And see if those use cases are gaining hold because given enough data and enough usage, these use cases can benefit from curation and move towards better quality and then start competing with the incumbents eventually. This is how one would look for new platform opportunities in any industry.

Part 2: Government as a Platform

What learnings and lessons can government learn from the leading (for-profit) platform innovators? Such as Airbnb and Uber?

First and foremost, platform innovators are organized to innovate very nimbly around the goal. If you look at platform companies they have a very strong goal built around data, built around machine learning, and built around a central infrastructure. But they rapidly innovate around it to try and test new things out in the market and that also helps them open themselves for further innovation in the ecosystem. Governments can learn to become more modular and more agile, the way platform companies are. Modularity in architecture is a very fundamental part of being a platform company; both in terms of your organizational architecture, as well as your business model architecture. The second thing that governments can learn from a platform company that successful platform companies are created with intent. They are not created by just opening out what you have available. If you look at the current approach of applying platform thinking in government, a common approach is just to take data and open it out to the world. But successful platform companies, before they start creating a platform and opening it to the world, they first create a shaping strategy to shape-out, craft a direction of vision for the ecosystem in terms of what they can achieve by being on the platform. They then determine what are the right tools and services that need to be the vision to gather success for the ecosystem. And only then do they open up their infrastructure. So it's really important that you craft the right shaping strategy and use that to define the rights tools and services before you start pursuing a platform strategy.

In my work with governments, I regularly find myself stressing the importance of thinking as a market maker rather than as a service provider. Governments have always been market makers but when it comes to technology, they often take the service provider approach.

In your book, you used San Francisco City Government and Data.gov as examples of infusing platform thinking in government. But what are some global examples of HBR governments, countries infusing platform thinking around the world?

One of the best examples is from my home country Singapore, which has been at the forefront of converting the nation into a platform. It has now been pursuing platform strategy both overall as a nation by building a smart nation platform, and also within verticals. If you look particularly at mobility and transportation, it has worked heavily to create a central core platform and then build greater autonomy around how mobility and transportation works in the country. Other good examples of governments applying this is Dubai, South Korea, Barcelona; they are all countries and cities that have applied the concept of platforms very well to create a smart nation platform. India is another great example that is applying platform thinking very well with the creation of the India stack that creates the unified identity, -- a unified biometric identity for every citizen -- creates an interoperable payments layer to allow citizens to easily move money between each other without needing traditional payment mechanisms, and, in this way, it creates a centralized platform by which identity and payments can be centralized.

In your book you also said industries that are information-intensive are most prone to platform disruption; whereas, conversely, highly regulated industries are less likely to be transformed by platform thinking. Many global governments, however, are information-intensive and are also highly regulated. Is platform thinking best applied to developing countries? How can platform thinking help developing countries?

Developing countries have a unique opportunity to apply platform thinking. This is in response to the question about whether the developing countries have best positioned for platform thinking. Yes, they have a unique opportunity for applying platform thinking for a variety of reasons. In many developing countries, the legacy systems have been so bad that it's been very difficult to offer basic services, like financial inclusion using those legacy systems. And, so there's an opportunity for technology to come in and recreate the entire system -- create a new infrastructure. If you look at India with the implementation of the India stack, that is an example of how a developing country can fundamentally rethink the infrastructure and create an alternate infrastructure for becoming a platform. Similar examples exist in Africa through a variety of initiative. If you look at an initiative like M-Pesa that has created an alternative payments infrastructure, or you look at the initiatives that the Gates Foundation is doing over there. These are all examples of applying platform thinking to developing countries.

I've worked on designing smart city platforms for large cities in developing parts of the world. Designing platform solutions to many of the challenges these cities have can have huge potential.

The trend in government is to build an ecosystem of development in which citizen developers help their governments. For example, West Sacramento Mayor announced how he was working with local innovators to develop a Tinder-like app for citizens to express their like or dislike of city services. But some states are creating internal platforms that are language agnostic. For example, California developed an innovation portal for internal employees to have a sandbox to develop new ideas. Evidently, there's an internal platform and external platform revolution taking place in government. How does government as a platform (GaaP) fit into the platform revolution? And, what advice would you give to large IT vendors looking to capitalize on this new platform revolution in government?

Thinking about government-as-a-platform, I think of three different models: 1. When you think of government-as-a-platform, the first model has been the traditional model, which is essentially creating an innovation sandbox whether internally or externally, and this is the model that dominantly most governments have taken, which is that you look at existing data and you ask yourself what can be done, if you would open it what kind of innovation would it enable. This form of approach has historically not been very strategic. It's just taking a look at what data you have and then opened it out to an ecosystem. 2. A second model that is slightly more strategic, but rather that is driven by a user needs and desires, however still doesn't leverage platform thinking to the full extent is one where governments come in and start transforming specific verticals. Mobility is a common vertical that governments want to transform because there is a significant user pain around mobility and transportation. Healthcare is another such vertical and energy is another such vertical. And, so we have many examples of governments doing platform initiatives in silos within these verticals. This is not the ideal way of doing it because even though you are trying to solve a genuine user problem, and you are bringing together a vast range of stakeholders to come together and solve that problem, you're still operating in silos. As a result, and eventually, you create these many different platforms that don't talk to each other. 3. The third way of doing it is the right way of doing it: Where you create a central platform and then you start launching these initiatives in different silos, so you may create a central platform for the whole nation (government or city). And then you start a mobility initiative on top of that and as you get data from the mobility initiative, let's say you get data about traffic you can connect with data about real estate to figure out where the parking optimization should be done. Once you have data about real estate and you have data about how buildings are using energy, you can connect that to data about the grid to see how buildings can interact with the grid to optimize the use of energy. And so the point is that the right way to do that from thinking is to ensure that the various initiatives that you are "platformizing" are all interacting with each other and not operating in silos.

It seems there's always a chicken-before-egg problem in government, especially due to the funding mechanisms, even though CMS and the White House Office of Social Innovation fund some innovation projects that are seemingly scalable. Out of the eight proven chicken-before-egg platform strategies talked about in your book, which one best applies to governments?

Solving the chicken and egg problem in government platform thinking. I think in the case of government platform thinking, solving the chicken-and-egg problem, is best achieved by ensuring that the ecosystem believes that the government is fully committed to the platform. And this is achieved by a few different mechanisms, you can start by ensuring that you have a marquee player on the platform that you have a big vendor or big partner coming on board and kickstarting the platform. A second way to think about it is that the government assigns a very deliberate source of funds for the success of the ecosystem so that the ecosystem can participate. External innovators can participate on the platform with the guarantee that they will get the terms from participating on the platform. And finally, one more way of approaching government-as-a-platform is to ensure that there is a very compelling use case that is created by the government and its by initial partners before you start opening it up to the larger ecosystem because nothing is more discouraging than being on a platform that is not being used by the consumption side. And so creating that initial use case is critical, as well.

Again, thinking back on my work building smart city platforms for governments, I've always seen creation of the initial use case as being critical to the long-term success of the platform. In Chicago, the initial use case was the smart grid. In Singapore, it was transportation. In the middle east, it may well be irrigation. A successful use case early on is critical for solving the chicken and egg problem.

In the private sector, consumers are often the buyers. The relationship between producers and consumers is not always a 1-to-1 relationship, especially in the advertising and government sectors. For example, the buyer is not always the consumer (and /or user) of the service or product. In my opinion, what is most hard is for vendors, creators, and GovTech entrepreneurs to design an interaction in which the consumer is not the buyer, especially when you don't have access to the consumer (i.e. someone in prison). So any recommendations on how government platform creators should construct a producer-to-consumer platform interaction when the consumer is not a buyer?

Part 3: Entrepreneurs & Emerging Technology

As a tech entrepreneur, I remember reading about the varying types of startup business models. I attended numerous lectures on the Uber business models. What new business models will emerge in the platform revolution? And, why does the construction of that business model require a new canvas design? [Note: I saw your business model construction on platforms.]

Ok, this is an interesting question because fundamentally we live in a world of pipelines. When we think of business models ... in a world of pipelines, business models are very product-centric. In a world of platforms, business models and very market-centric. So let me explain that a bit.

In a world of pipelines, - a linear pipeline business models - the kinds of business models that we choose they typically vary two or three things. They vary the quality of the product that is created; they vary the process to which the product is created, and they vary the experience of the customer gets on using the product. So fundamentally any business model that you take there are various things around one of these key parameters; either on product features, or on production operations, or on customer experience. Now that's been the dominant way of thinking about business models in the case of pipelines.

When we move to platforms, we start thinking of business models along with different variables. We now start thinking of it in terms of how the market is organized because platforms organized markets. They organize producers and consumers and allow them to interact with each other, and so the way we think about business models fundamentally changes because we now start thinking about what makes a particular market more efficient. What are the factors that make that market more efficient? Business models will start emerging around those efficiencies. As an example, Craigslist allowed buyers and sellers to interact with each other, but Airbnb created the insurance components and internalized the payments and created the reputations system, which together created a new business model. And so its the business model centers around what factors make market interactions more efficient. And so the kinds of business models that we end up looking at will depend on the kinds of interactions we're looking at. When they are commercial interactions, we will think of business models that monetize the transaction card. When you are curating one-side of the market and guaranteeing high-quality supply, we may expect a business model which requires payment to access that supply, so some form of a subscription business model may emerge with them. We when we look at a market where there is no commercial transaction but two-sides value access to each other, -- for example, one side might want to influence the other side -- then we may see a business model where the price is a charge for access to the market. And so depending on how markets are organized, what is the nature of the interaction, new kinds of business models will emerge and that is the fundamental difference when we move from a pipeline model to a platform-based model.

I've experienced this first hand while designing new business models, especially in highly regulated industries that are resistant to such innovation. While designing a new data-driven business model in energy, healthcare or financial services, you impact an entire system of stakeholders and policy makers. Ecosystem architecture is, again, a very handy tool to resolve issues of systemic impact. When you draw out the relationships and flows between different ecosystem actors, you can run simulations to illustrate the design of the ecosystem in the old business model and the impact on various actors and flows after the new business model comes in. Ecosystem architecture and modeling is the single most important powerful tool here. Just using canvases is not going to help. Canvases are static whereas ecosystems are dynamic so mapping out the actors and flows and running simulations of their behavior is critical to forecasting platform impact and designing new business models.

Entrepreneurs often hear: "Go build a product in a blue ocean market, not a saturate (red ocean) market." But we're seeing the design of new business models that are disrupting traditional businesses. Will a platform strategy (and business model) enable the disruption of any of industry, even if it is nascent or mature?

When we think of this in terms of platforms, what we often see is that platforms do not necessarily deviate from the idea of blue oceans and red oceans. They actually reinforce that idea, even if an industry is mature, they might be underserved markets within that industry and by penetrating those markets and then strengthening the feedback loop of the platform, the platform is able to move into an eventual red ocean market. Let's take a few examples if you think of YouTube. You know video and advertising and video already existed. Whether you think of it as the television; think of different media companies, that whole industry existed but because Youtube started in amateur video and created a feedback loop that allowed the community to go on the quality of the video, they were able to move up the chain and move into more professional video and started disrupting media houses and traditional television to some extent. Take Airbnb as an example. The hotel and accommodation industry already existed, but there was an underserved portion of the market, both from a supply side and even from a demand side. And, so when Airbnb allowed people with a spare room to host travelers, who wanted a cheaper accommodation and then created the right reputation and insurance models that fostered trust and quality control, they were able to move up the chain. So we see very often with platforms that even though they disrupted traditional business, they do not go headlong with the traditional business. They actually start with a blue ocean market within that industry, which is usually an underserved lower end of the market. Once they have successfully penetrated that they use that penetration to essentially train their feedback loop and train the curation model, which then allows them to move upstream into the red ocean market and disrupt the traditional business, as well. So you will rarely see a platform come headlong with the traditional business from day one, it usually follows this pattern. I have also written about this very specific thing about how platform starts in less contested market and move up the chain in a Forbes article called: How the hotel industry got blind-sided by Airbnb, and that describes this phenomenon in a lot of detail.

Blockchain is an emerging technology that everyone is talking about, even the federal government and cosmetics industries. It seems that blockchain furthers the platform revolution. Everyone keeps talking about the difficulties of monetizing the blockchain, but it seems a platform (and ecosystem) model might be a great way for monetization moving forward. How does blockchain fit into the new platform revolution?

Well here's how blockchain fits into the platform revolution. To me blockchain is a peek into the next version of business design might move. So when you think of business: every business has a production function and a governance function. Now when we were in the world of pipelines and traditional hierarchical business organizations, both the production and the governance were centralized, so you produced in a factory and you go move into a hierarchical organization. When you moved to platforms the production became decentralized. So instead of you know hotel rooms being created within the hotel, Airbnb allowed the ecosystem to produce but the governance was still centralized. To a large extent, all the platform today are still governed by a central organization; whether it's Facebook, Google, Airbnb, Uber ... all of them have a central company governing platform. What will change with blockchain is that not only will the production become decentralized, but we will also have the governance becoming decentralized. That is the key idea that is important here because the way in which a centralized or decentralized production model disrupted a centralized production model in the previous version of platforms. There's an opportunity for blockchain and for things built on the blockchain to challenge the traditional platform model by virtue of the fact that a decentralized governance model will now challenge the centralized governance model. So the way I see the blockchain, as well, as other efforts towards creating peer-based governance and various different models, which all rely on distributed governance, I believe that that is going to apply a lot of force and pressure on the current platform models.

In the tech world, we're starting to see Everything-as-a-Service. This started with Software-as-a-service (SaaS) but now has expanded to include: marketing-as-a-service, healthcare-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, disaster record-as-a-service, and now platform-as-a-service. How will this trend everything-as-a-service, in your opinion, influence platform revolution?

Well, the reason we see everything-as-a-service is because of the cloud. You don't need to set up the entire infrastructure, you can access it or with a cloud. The cloud in itself is the central infrastructure that allows platforms to work.

And so anyway: if you think of the platform revolution, the platform revolution is offering everything-as-a-service to both sides, not just to consumers but also to producers. Think of a driver in Uber, he is able to log into the central infrastructure and gain access to business [opportunities]. In the past, he would have had to work within a certain organization in order to get access to a business. And so for the producers, as well, everything is coming as a service and for the consumers, everything is coming into service. So when we think of the platform revolution, I believe that the most successful platforms will always appear to their ecosystem as a service whether its the producer side or the consumer side. There are certain platforms that require the ecosystem to build on top of themselves and they do not appear as a service. If you think of Android, where an app developer has to build specifically for Android, it's a very hosted kind of experience. But in most platforms today, which gain rapid adoption, what we see is that both the producer side and the consumer side interact with the platform on a service based model and that will increasingly become more important because the idea of converting something to a service changes not just the pricing model and hence the friction of coming on board, it also changes the way the central infrastructure interacts with the user, instead of a dumb product reaching the user, the user experience, whether it's a producer or the consumer, the experience constantly gets shipped because of the data that is coming in and the way the service is shipping itself back to the user. And so I believe that this idea of moving to everything-as-a-service will become even more accelerated in the platform revolution.

What is the dark side of the online platform revolution? Essentially, what are strategy trade-offs? Beyond someone ransacking a house on Airbnb or kidnapping someone in an Uber. For example, I noticed in your HBR article, Pipelines, Platforms, and the New Rules of Strategy, you used the retail industry as an early example of platforms. We're starting to see traditional brick-and-mortar stores close. Now, property owners are going to have to renegotiate with their stores (producers) due to the lack of (consumer) foot traffic that will result from the closure of big box stores (i.e. Macy's). It seems as if they are dependencies that are naturally created as a result of building a platform. Are those dependencies the dark side?

There are many dark sides to the platform revolution, not necessarily what is captured within this question, but there are several dark sides to the platform revolution all of which stem from the fact that today's platforms have the unenviable position or the unenviable tension of having distributed decentralized production but centralized governance. Whenever you have this conflict of decentralized production and centralized governance, you will have a conflict of interest because the person governing the platform may take decisions which may not work in the favor of the producers of the ecosystem producing on the platform. In general, the governance and the production will be hand-in-hand because the governance needs to be structured in a way that the production is encouraged.

So Airbnb, for example, will create good policies for hosts (i.e. will create the right insurance models hosts), so that they are encouraged to come on board. But there are some cases where the governance goes at odds with the production. An example of that is what happens with Amazon for example. When you think of Amazon, it is both a producer and also sets the rules of governance for its marketplace, and so there's a conflict of interest. Whenever a merchant on Amazon starts competing with Amazon as a producer and that merchant is selling something that is valuable, there's a conflict of interests there. And Amazon has been known to acquire and organically algorithmically push multi-sided out of business because they wanted to get into certain categories.

There are also examples with Twitter. Meerkat, the live video platform, gained a lot of traction on Twitter and suddenly it subsided because Twitter cut it's life out and acquired its cheaper competitor Periscope instead. So there was a conflict of interest again. So a dark side of the platform revolution is very often about this conflict of interest, where the governance of the platform is at odds with the incentives that the producers need on the platform.