Interview with Shaan Patel, Shark Tank Winner and Founder of Prep Expert SAT & ACT Prep

This interview was originally published on the Conversational blog.

Shaan Patel pictured with Mark Cuban

I had the opportunity to interview Shaan Patel, the founder and CEO of Prep Expert. If you’re a fan of ABC’s Shark Tank, or if you’ve got a college-bound teenager, you’ve probably heard of Shaan’s best-selling SAT prep company, formerly known as 2400Expert. That’s Shaan above with business partner Mark Cuban!

Shaan was kind enough to share his insight, the challenging journey of making Prep Expert a success, and a few key takeaways from the Shark Tank experience with us.

From making a perfect score on the SAT to scoring a deal with Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, Shaan has a can-do attitude and doesn’t know the meaning of the word impossible. His story will inspire you.

Shark Tank Success Story: Shaan Patel, Founder of Prep Expert

You’ve had some incredible success already, from achieving a perfect score on the SAT to closing a deal with billionaire and entrepreneur Mark Cuban. Can you tell us about the way Prep Expert – formerly 2400Expert – started and how your personal experiences shaped the company?

Like all entrepreneurs, it all started with an idea. In high school, I studied hundreds of hours for the SAT and raised my score from average to perfect — an accomplishment achieved by approximately 0.02% of all students. This resulted in admission to top universities, hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships, and opportunities such as meeting the President of The United States.

I couldn’t believe how much my life had changed because of one test score. When I got to college, I wanted to help other high school students improve their own test scores. My original idea was to write the first SAT prep book authored by a perfect-score student. However, 100+ literary agents and publishers turned my book proposal down citing that the SAT prep market was too competitive and that I didn’t have a platform to write such a book.