Interview with Shunsuke Hayashi Up & Coming UI Designer From NYC

It is fantastic to have you here Shunsuke Hayashi, you are a UI Designer for PhotoShelter and have had a fascinating design career so far. Can we start with this question; What is it about design that you makes you so passionate about it?

I feel very grateful for all UX/UI designers’ work. Look how drastically it has changed our lives - I am proud to be a part of that.

With digital technology being so advanced, everyone is on the web, phone, and tablet. If the design is exceptional people can get what they need when they need it. Knowing that my design is potentially saving people time and making their lives easier is what drives me forward. I want to come up with information architecture that smooths out user experience and to create a user interface so intuitive to use that people don’t even realize it is carefully designed.

What is your favourite area of design?

I am very passionate about UX/UI design. Probably more excited when I do UI. Mainly because it involves occasional digital illustration / flat illustration. But I also like the research part of it: technology is changing every day so it involves constant learning which I enjoy.

And, where did you first learn design?

I officially started learning design when I came to college. In high school, I was so heavily focused on fine arts and sculpture that I did not really get a chance to explore modern design tools.

During my sophomore year in college my typography teacher really inspired me and got me into graphic design. That was the moment when I started to fall in love with digital and graphic design.

The reason why this course inspired me is because I realized how much of an impact it has on design. We shouldn't lose sight of the importance of typography because they are the glue holding design components together. Many factors like font family, appropriate measurement of words, font size, and font weight can guide users through site experience. It creates visual logic for the users and directs users to many messages we are trying to convey.

What advantage do you think studying at Pratt Institute of New York Gave You?

Pratt is not like any other school, and unlike other design institutes in New York City, we focused heavily on fine arts and building basics in our freshmen and sophomore years. Pratt gave us an advantage because we had a very deep background in each category of design.

Another advantage of Pratt is the location - New York City is home to the world’s most recognized design firms with the opportunity to become a designer at any one of them.

New York city is diverse and dynamic, with residents coming from different parts of the world. As a designer, NYC not only allows me to experience various cultural identities but also inspires me to integrate rich and exceptional elements into my design works.

You have completed many notable design projects both during and after University. Which project did you find most technically challenging & what was the specific challenge?

Inconsistent design across an organization is a major problem that can be observed almost everywhere. One of the issues is the churn rate: one designer comes in and desings things his way, then some years later another designer joins and wants to implement a new way to do things. This creates inconsistency.

How did you solve this challenge with design?

Pattern library solves this issue. Pattern library is a system that is slowly making its way to companies’ working environments. Companies like Google, Symantec, and Salesforce are a few examples of companies who are using this system. Think of pattern library as a guidebook for all user interface design components. Once a company has reached a certain size and complexity, it is vital to keep the design consistent.

“We’re not designing pages, we’re designing systems of components”.—Stephen Hay.

As the digital space continues to evolve, we need to be developing thoughtful design systems.

I like to think of pattern library as atoms and molecules.

Atoms are the basic building blocks of molecules. If you were to apply this methodology to user interface design, atoms would be color palettes, fonts, labels, input design, buttons, switch (essentially components to make up a user interface).

And molecules would be what we call dialog boxes, forms, and actual web pages. Essentially when you start combining all the components (atoms) they become molecules.

So creating these components and splitting them into atoms and molecules helps to keep the design consistent. A reusable element is much more time and cost efficient. This should be considered as the priority practice for all companies.

You really care about accessibility, and when asked recently about accessibility and which comes first accessibility or design you said, “take on accessibility to make your design even better” Which area do you think companies should place focus?

It is really up to the company to decide where they want to start tackling accessibility implementation.

I have noticed that most companies look into keyboard accessibility before anything else. People who are visually impaired interact with websites or apps using screen reader software, which reads content and controls aloud using text-to-speech technology. Since people who are blind can’t see the pointer on the screen, keyboards work really well as an alternative input to point-and-click interaction.

People with motor impairment can also benefit from keyboard accessibility. People who find a mouse difficult to use because it requires too much coordination and people who have very limited capacity for body movement due to paralysis or loss of limbs, may use alternative switch input devices that can be operated with minimal body movement.

It is also wise to always do user research. Accessibility is all about the user. You can follow all the guidelines to make your user interface design choices, but in the end, it’s the user's opinion that matters. Some might not like the changes and some might. Design and accessibility really bump heads together at times, but in order to create a great product, taking both elements into account is extremely important during the design process.

Can you tell us about your design process?

It really depends on the project given to me, but the first step is usually about identifying the problem. I will do this by researching with google analytics data or external data, and sometimes the problem comes from internal feedback within the company or from product users.

Next step would be ideation and sketches. Designers often use pencil sketches to draw out designs, but I usually jump right into high fidelity designs.

I personally think that this way speeds things up, and if we wanted to prototype it with Principle (prototyping tool), I could do it directly through sketch (design program).

My team is fairly small so getting feedback is always fast. There really isn’t much of a hierarchical system so people are not afraid to give feedback freely. I would usually repeat this step until we reach a conclusion or solution to a problem.

Design is a fast paced industry, how do you keep improving yourself & your skills?

Research, interaction with different people, and constant self-learning. Research is a pretty big part of the design industry, and there are many outstanding designers out there who are doing great things.

And very importantly, trend forecasting research is a must! Knowing recent trends can help you obtain valuable insights. And it does not have to come in the form of a formal “research”, instead, you can learn from interacting with people. Go out! Have some fun! Meeting new people and friends is always a good way to get feedback and ideas. Everyone is using different apps or web platforms and this is a great chance for you to learn more about them.

Do you have any advice for new designers wanting to break into the industry?

The design industry itself has changed so much over the past few years. Many still think graphic and UX/UI is just about making beautiful images and websites, but this is outdated. Coming into UX/UI design you need to know the best practice of design firms, and if you are working in a corporate environment you should establish a pattern library so your company can reuse design components. You should also familiarize yourself with your audience. Usability is one thing, but accessibility is something that people need to be reminded of.

Follow your passion and know why you’re getting into UX/UI.

If readers want to find out more about you, where can they do that?