Interview:Jimmy Star: "The Jimmy Star Show Featuring Ron Russell"

Jimmy Star, host of "The Jimmy Star Show Featuring Ron Russell", the biggest TV/ radio show in the world (with 4.5 million viewers), actor, designer, author, PR sensation and Twitter guru, humbly denies the fact that he is probably one of the smartest men alive today, when it comes to the world of entertainment.

Each Wednesday at 3:00pm EST to 5:00 PM EST, The Jimmy Star Show Featuring Ron Russell unleashes different artists and celebrities associated with the entertainment industry. The artists range from actors such as Fran Drescher (The Nanny), and Rich Graff ( Lucky Luciano in AMC's The Making of the Mob), to writers such as Stan Zimmerman, (Golden Girls), to some of the best musical Indie artists in the world, like Toggo Ultrarock, Captain of the Lost Waves and American High. Along with his Hollywood husband and esteemed cohost, Ron Russell, they shed light upon world issues, shinning stars, and rising rebels, in a most unique fashion. The show is fun, and anything goes. It is aired on W4CY radio, a member of the Clear Cannel Communications Radio family on iHeart Radio.

The show can be seen from any device, anywhere in the world which is evidenced by the fans from countries all over the world who tune into the show's chat room each week. The show is also available on Sound Cloud, Audioboom, Podomatic, Stitcher and iTunes. The show airs on Roku and Apple TV on Mondays following the Wednesday live taping. They Broadcast to 16.5 million radio listeners, over 20 million television subscribers of Roku and over 50 million iHeart radio subscribers.

You have the largest radio show and TV show on the Internet in the world, what set your show apart from others?

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is totally unscripted, hosted by what I like to think is a very cool GAY married couple, with 80 years experience in the entertainment industry between us. We don’t do standard interviews, it is a conversation show as if our guests were old friends sitting in our living room chatting about what we do. It is a ton of fun, entertaining, with something for everyone to enjoy in each weekly show. You have the United Nations inside your chat room each week, how does something like that happen?

The support for our show has been tremendous. I think the fact that we acknowledge our audience in the chat room and in social media, and tweet with them daily, brings them back every week from all over the world. Our chat room supporters have become our friends and support all of our endeavors. Briefly describe some of your favorite shows that you had.

I think my favorite show was with John Barrowman (Torchwood, Dr. Who, Arrow, Legends Of Tomorrow). He is hilarious, an Out Gay Actor in Hollywood with a marvelous career. The show we did with him was fantastic and received 10 million plays. Other favorites include Patrick Warburton (Family Guy, Ted) , Jack McGee (Moneyball, The Fighter) , Stephen Lang (Avatar, Don’t Breathe), Jon Lindstrom (What Happens Next, Must Love Dogs,General Hospital), Chad Lindberg (Fast and the Furious, Supernatural) and Neil Brown Jr. (Straight Outta Compton, Never Back Down, Fast & Furious). Aside from the Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell, you are also an actor, a writer and a fashion designer, tell us a little bit about each.

I have been in numerous indie films and tv shows, usually playing roles that are very similar to my actual life. I usually play a clothing designer, reporter/ interviewer, or someone trying to escape a deranged killer of some sort. It is a lot of fun, and I take the roles as they are offered but I don’t actively search for roles. I am a best-selling author and have written many fictional stories available in most bookstores online. My short story “Belladonna: A Vampire Journal” won the 2016 Charles Dickens Award for Best Short Story. I also am a clothing designer known for making one of a kind creations, and have dressed many celebrities and rock stars, as well as doing costume design for films and television. I have worked with many actors in the genre of horror (Malcolm McDowell, Doug Bradley, Clive Barker, Danielle Harris, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen, Anthony Michael Hall, Cerina Vincent, Jake Busey, and many more) as it is my favorite and worked on many films including "2 Fast 2 Furious."

So as not to leave Ron out your co-host what exactly is his forte on the show?

My husband Ron Russell is my co-host who brings the comedy and craziness to the show. He has worked in the entertainment industry for over 50 years, had a very popular tv show called “Set The Record Straight’ on Time Warner Cable. He interviewed all the Legends Of Hollywood including Jane Russell, Tab Hunter, Tony Curtis, Arlene Dahl, Tippi Hedron, John Waters, Cliff Robertson, Lauren Bacall and many more. You've just begun a new endeavor which I'm quite familiar with, so give us the scoop on the PR company.

World Star Pr was created to help indie/mainstream artists/filmmakers/entertainers to get maximum exposure at affordable prices. World Star PR is the Go-To alternative for actors, filmmakers, models, authors and other entertainment professionals. We have great reach, great industry relations and work diligently to get you the results you are looking for. We specialize in Music Promotion/Interviews/Reviews, Social Media Management, Digital Marketing and Publicity, Business Marketing/Public Relations/ Consulting/Image Building, Feature Film Publicity and Promotion, Web Series Publicity and Promotion, Social Media Training, Author/Book Promotion, Event Management/Marketing/Promotion, and Media Relations. Visit www.WorldStarPR or email worldstarpublicrelations@gmail.com for more information.

You have a new pop culture blog, tell us about it (or something like that)

Yes it is called jimmySTARSworld and is the coolest pop culture news about indie and mainstream celebrities in music, tv, movies and entertainment. We have been up and running for almost a month now and have received over 500,000 hits in our first month. Readers can check it out by going to www.jimmystarsworld.com