Interview:.Lisa Pearl: "Lisa Pearl Live"

I met Lisa Pearl when she invited me to co-host on her radio show, and I instantly lived her. She has a unique, cheerful and humble personality, which is perfect for radio. Further more, she really believes in the artists that she features.

I entered her very cool radio studio and met Preston, the engineer, whom I also fell in love with. The equipment was first class stuff, headphones and all. Once the show began it was easy to see that the two really had it together. A good time was had by all, including half the world as we went live on Facebook.

There is a great potential within Lisa Pearl, her show and her acting career. Some people are made to stand out in the world of entertainment, and Lisa Pearl is one of them!

What made you decide to have your own radio show? How did you get started?

i was invited on City world radio as a GUEST a couple years ago. Before the show was even half way through, I was asked to co-host the show. It's seemed like a fun thing to do and good exposure for me as an actor. A few days later, I agreed. When my then co-host and engineer, Cee, left, I was left with the show. I had to decide what I wanted to do. That is when I created and started producing as well as hosting, PEARLS OF THE CITY & added a second show, AUTHORS HOUR. Almost immediately I starting to live stream on social media. I introduce myself as "Lisa Pearl 'Live'". I started opening my radio shows with as well, for example LISA PEARL LIVE: Pearls Of The City. "LISA PEARL LIVE" became my tag for both shows and has become my brand.

I know you are a woman of many talents, what other projects have you been involved with?

Oh gosh, I work as an actor, and am cast in a number of pre-production projects, I work largely w independent film makes and still hoping for a big break! I am also a makeup artist (the only thing I usually get paid for!) I have stage managed for a small theater, been the art director and set decorator on full feature films. I have been set photographer, script supervisor, assistant to the producer, casting & location, assistant, costume/wardrobe, marketing and publicity. I am now being considered for my first Assistant Director position, which I am very excited! I have been in a number of music videos both dancing and acting, and been in some commercials. I also do some voice over work. You might hear my voice in a national financial company commercial or the narrative in a movie trailer. A girl w many hats I guess you'd say!

I am also in contract w CANNON FILMS as a PRODUCER, company development/marketing/fund procurement and as EXECUTIVES PRODUCER on a reality show called OPERATION REPO WIFE, that I am cast as a lead.

I am EXECTIVE DIRECTOR of PUBLICITY and TALENT ACQUISITION for the 2BAWARDS RISING STARS month internet talent awards show. I am also a GUEST HOST and Spokesperson.

I am VP of MAX MILLIONS ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES as well as the northeast regional manager.

I am a member of the VISION AND THEATRE FILM COMPANY as an actor and being considered as the new AD. The current project is THE ROCKING CHAIR SERIES, Created by Roxanne Alese, that I am assisting in a variety of ways.

I have my own TV channel I am developing, LISA PEARL LIVE on the Bonbon Networks for not only my own shows but I have also started including web series and other programming that I help producer and promote.

What does someone have to do to appear on your show?

if someone would like to come on my show as a guest, they just need to contact me and then sent me a bio. I focus on the arts and artists, including actors, filmmakers, musicians & music , performers and authors/writers of almost anything. Now that I also have my tv channel and steaming I do I am trying to include more fine arts as well. I can be contact through Facebook or Twitter @lisapearllive. My email is lisapearllive@gmail.com

How and when would someone be able to listen to your show?

I am currently on Wednesdays at 6 pm est at Cityworldradio.com. I am also on TunedIn and the shows are archived if the live ones are missed. I also have a YouTube channel where I put many of my live interviews and steaming videos. That is also #lisapearllive. I have become this simultaneous multi media personality so my live radio show can often be seen streaming on YouTube Facebook and/or Twitter at the same time as my live radio show.

Tell me about some of your guests who have appeared on the show?

I have interviewed some amazing and very talented guests on my shows as well as at events I've been invited to! I do support and include many independent and up and coming artists and writers. There have been some bigger names as well. I interviewed the classic band, AMBROSIA last year. I was invited when they were touring and in NYC; The owner of CANNON FILMS from LA, Gabriel Koura; The founder of the 2BAWARDS: Rising Stars, Robert Kenneth; Actors Robert Catrini, Chalet Lizette Brannon & Her father/Manager Russell; Film Producer from Israel George Gherson; Creator of the animated series, THE GRIMPS, Richard Sirgiovanni; creator/writer/director/actor, Jerry G Angelo who's film WARFIGHTER is a winner, Published Award winning authors from Spain, Greece, Switzerland and of course the US, there have been so many wonderful and talented people I simply can't name them all! This week I'm looking forward to the writers, director and producers of HARVEST MOON; Jeff Dickinson, Meredith & Chris Majors & THE ART OF THE CHASE; Rachel Kadushin & Gisele Haralson.

Give Preston a shout out.

Of course I have to give a shout out to my radio engineer, Preston!

What do you wish for most to keep your show going?

My biggest wish to keep my show going is to have sponsors and advertisers step up! I support my own shows including paying the airtime, engineering, travel, everything. I support the arts and artists and writers around the globe. Radio alone broadcasts live to 44+ countries, my TV channel just expanded to include 50 platforms, and of course social media is had endless reach. SOMEONE must want to help support my shows so I can continue to support and promote and provide opportunities to be seen and heard to many who would otherwise now enjoy media coverage. In addition to that? Well, I've been trying to put together a portable studio so I can film more on the go as well as the Hudson valley where I live. I need better equipment, computer and editing software. I also need a couple of assistants to work with me on a couple of my ventures in the entertainment arena, including someone who will become a second AD.

What's next for Lisa?