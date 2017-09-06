Into the Preservation Abyss

You know me – a canner/preservationist. You will find me this time of year at the kitchen counter or stove, prepping vegetables or pulling jars out of a cauldron of boiling water. My team at Great Performances knows that “vacation” for me means a week or more of preserving summer’s bounty. I am getting this addiction/affliction under control, scaling back from last summer’s 600 jars, to about 350 by the end of the Fall (aka grape jelly season).

How I spent my last 10 days of summer:

Tomatoes: I can them two ways. About a third of them become thick sauce enriched with Katchkie Farm onions, garlic, peppers and herbs. The rest are simple tomato, ever so lightly stewed (no skins, yes seeds) to be opened on a cold winter night and added to a pot of veggies, fish or meat (or enjoyed straight up!) or turned into sauce.

Slivovitz experiment

Plums: The Italian plum harvest was irresistible this year. I dehydrated dozens for snacks. Others I cooked in a honey mint syrup and put up in cans (oh, the perfect prunes). Then the big experiment: making Slivovitz – a potent plum spirit. For that, a few half-gallon jars filled with pricked plum, sugar, lemon peel, cinnamon stick and vodka. Now we wait until December. You might want to come to that opening event.

Peach jam

Peaches: As hard as I try, I cannot resist a beautiful box of seconds. These peaches (and white peaches and nectarines) were anything but seconds (and $10 a box!) Jam time – some plain, some with rhubarb, some with our freshly dug up Katchkie ginger. There is an art to jamming peaches, balancing the amount of sugar and the debate over adding pectin or not. By the time I put up my seventh case, I had it down. The textures were perfect, the color divine and the flavor perfectly balanced.

Hot pepper project

Peppers: I am really not a hot sauce/hot pepper person, but the crop is so beautiful and abundant this year – and so many friends just love hot sauce. Farmer Bob in particular is a hot pepper guy, so guess what he gets for Christmas?

I processed peppers three ways.

Fermentation : mostly pepper poppers with some other veggies in the jar for color and flavor. I noticed the fermentation bubbles beginning – so perhaps another week at room temp and then into the fridge.

Hot sauce : a process of chopped various combinations of peppers, fermented with and without vinegar. After a few more weeks, they will be puréed and bottled. This year, I wrote down the mixtures so I can let people know what they are getting.

Pickled peppers : there are about three cases in the larder. Some chopped jalapeños, some poppers, a couple of mixed poppers, scotch bonnets and cilantro seeds. For the meek, sweet peppers in a vibrant apple cider/aromatic brine.

My new addiction is fermentation, a process that I have embraced and explored for about a year. It is truly like falling into a rabbit hole that mixes science and art. And unlike my jams or pickled veggies, I eat fermented foods almost daily.

Cucumbers for pickling

I have a few batches (crocks more accurately) of sauerkraut and cabbages. There is a constant influx of beautiful cucumbers I discover at farmers markets, the petit crispy kirbys and the rest our funky Jamaican gherkins from the greenhouse. I have been fermenting fresh corn kernels with chopped onion and tomato, and it is outstanding. While I don’t have the kimchi gene, I have managed to make some great combos, especially with ramps this spring.

Farmer Bob and my husband, Chaim, with the final creation