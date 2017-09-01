On Friday, September 8 at 8pm, San Francisco Opera opens its 2017–18 Season with Puccini’s final work, Turandot. Conducted by music director Nicola Luisotti, the cast includes Martina Serafin in the title role, Brian Jagde as Calaf, Toni Marie Palmertree as Liù, and Raymond Aceto as Timur. The cast is scheduled for five more performances – 9/12, 15, 21, 24, 30. The production returns November / December – 11/18, 25, 28 and 12/3, 6, 9. Christopher Franklin marks his SFOpera conducting debut and Nina Stemme will appear as Turandot. Brian Jagde returns as Calaf, Leah Crocetto sings Liù, and Soloman Howard is Timur. Designed by David Hockney, this co-production with Lyric Opera of Chicago captures the shock and awe of a legendary tale awash with mood swings.

Cory Weaver TURANDOT. San Francisco Opera.

Cory Weaver TURANDOT – San Francisco Opera

Toni Marie Palmertree is a second-year Adler Fellow. Last November, for the fifth performance of Madama Butterfly, Toni was called-in to replace suddenly ailing Lianna Haroutounian as Cio-Cio-San. No-way the easiest act to follow, but Toni had been assigned to cover the role. Two brief moments from that performance are available on her website. Warning: those three minutes and two seconds are enough to stir-up a huge sense of longing and wonder. The excerpts reveal dazzling musical artistry, sumptuous vocals and soul-filled dramatic interpretation. Did she have at least enough time to call home?

“I did! My mom burst into tears. She started calling all her friends, ‘Say prayers for Toni!’ It was very last minute. She canceled at 5:30. Perhaps what saved me was that I didn’t think about filling someone else’s shoes. It was always about how much I love the music and knowing how complicated the issues are with its story. And how important it was to do my best – to tell that story and make the audience feel something. Butterfly is one those operas that some people might say ‘no-thank-you’ to. It was more about what I can say, what I can do – especially for someone who has never heard the opera or for a person who has never been to an opera. That is an important job to me and a lot of responsibility – to not drive them away, but to inspire them to come back. And keep this beautiful art form going. That’s what I thought about as I was preparing to go on. The role is perfect for me – I’m the right age – it’s the right time.”

Matthew Shilvock Bows for Madama Butterfly. SFOpera, 11-18-17

Had you ever rehearsed Cio-Cio-San onstage?

“The covers always get stage rehearsals. When she came into town, Lianna was sick for the first music rehearsal. So I sang it. The maestro was sort-of like, ‘O–kay. We’ll let you sing because we have to let all these other people sing. So, you’ll be helping us. It’s fine.’ But it turned into, ‘Oh-my-goodness, what is this?! You’re very prepared. We’re making music together. It’s happening!’”

In other words, you were authentic.

“Yes. That is always my goal – to be authentic, that when people hear my voice they feel an emotion, they feel the lyrics. I believe the experience of singing that first music rehearsal helped set what ended-up happening. Lianna got sick and everyone felt comfortable with putting me on. The whole place was electric. Everyone was so supportive, the whole cast was behind me. But – had I not sung that first rehearsal? I’m not so sure....”

DeAnna Sherer Butterfly Afterglow – Onstage at the War Memorial, 11-18-17.

The role of Liù (a slave girl) is built around two arias that mark the end of Puccini’s writing. “Signore, Ascolta” (Act I) and “Tu che di gel sei cinta” (Act III) became signature pieces for every full-fledged lyric soprano tagged as a Puccini Soprano. You’ll know the sound when you hear it. I first heard it from young Mirella Freni who included Liù’s arias on her debut recital album. They remained in her repertoire for the next twenty years. Sheri Greenawald, artistic director of the Merola Opera Program, heard the Puccini voice in Toni Marie Palmertree several years back at the Merola Opera auditions in New York. “I’ll never forget this,” said Toni.

“Sheri and Mark Morash [director of musical studies for SFOpera Center] were doing the auditions. Sheri said to me, “You would be an amazing Butterfly. Someday you are going to be an amazing Butterfly.” They didn’t take me that year, but gave me a list of things I should learn. I went back to my teacher and found that three pieces really-really fit – from Butterfly, Trovatore and Vanessa. I then did a young artists program that was very helpful at Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey. They specialize in choir and opera and have some of the most amazing teachers. The program is run by Laura Brooks Rice who brings in people from the Met, from Chicago, all the big houses. During that summer, over and over, they said, ‘You have got to do this. We will help you in any way we can.’ It was absolutely astounding that so many people were willing to go out of their way for me. So, I auditioned again for a gamut of young artists programs. Thankfully, Merola took me. They had repertoire that really suited me. It was a huge leap.”

Courtesy of the artist Toni Marie Palmertree

When did you feel that interior, spiritual commitment? This is what I want to do, no matter what.

“Oh, man! If you can know that early – it was probably third grade. My parents live on what you would call a mountain – in Pennsylvania. Not like the mountains here, but let’s call it a mountain. Out in the middle of nowhere, in Amish country. I would run around the yard and sing as loud as I could, because I could hear my echo. To hear my voice come back was the coolest thing. My mom found an audition for me with a professional children’s chorus – with the thought I might sing less at home! No – so that backfired. It was a classical children’s chorus. The man who founded it [Donald Hinkle] became one of the biggest mentors in my life. He saw something in me. We didn’t have the opportunity to be in an opera, but we did sing with the Reading Symphony Orchestra. I remember that feeling of the orchestra totally surrounding me and my voice soaring over the top of it. I knew I had to do this – to have this feeling – for the rest of my life. I loved singing so much, but specifically with orchestra. I couldn’t wait for that next opportunity. When I was in high school I told everybody I had to be a singer because I couldn’t do anything else, I wasn’t good at anything else.”

During that time, Toni had some vague notions about a career in musical theatre, referring to Evita and Phantom of the Opera as ‘classics’. [I gasped, but stopped short of Lucy’s line to Ricky, “Have you ever heard of Victor Herbert?”] Nevertheless, her dad could sing like “Raoul” and together they sounded great in the car. Still, she had never seen an opera, but understood from her friends that it was not the coolest thing to know about anyway! So, the summer before her senior year, Toni went to the University of the Arts (Philadelphia) to attend a summer-long intensive for the Broadway-bound.

“I hated it! Too much dance. I realized I just did not fit in. But, they did a two-week session on opera. After all, opera is music theatre. I guess they figured it would be everyone’s History lesson. But for me, it was like the light of God shining down upon me. They showed videos with Pavarotti, Scotto – I noticed Ruth Ann Swenson and I have the same kind of face. The music hit me in a way that I’d never felt before.”

After being convinced she needed “a back-up plan”, Toni enrolled into Syracuse. She left before the semester was over.

“I was referred to a teacher in New York and created my own program – hooking up with voice teachers, acting coaches, diction coaches, etc. Once a week I was going to New York to take as many coachings as I could to prepare for my conservatory auditions – which is what I always wanted to do. I did all the big conservatory auditions, Peabody was by far the best fit. I was older coming in as a freshman. They did not have any rules about who could sing in an opera. I didn’t know I had a big voice – and a bigger voice, too! The first opera I ever saw was the one I was in – Gianni Schicchi. I sang Lauretta (“O mio babbino caro”) in their full production of Il Trittico.”

SFOpera Toni Marie Palmertree. Adler Fellows Gala Concert, 2016

What’s in the air? What is on your calendar?

“I just signed with management. I’m working with Jeff Larsen. He was formerly with CAMI and has now started his own thing. Frankly, that’s what I like about him. I had taken such a big break between college and coming back into singing. So many people said, ‘How are you possibly going to get anywhere? Who’s going to take you?’”

A break? What kind of a break?

“I had a family. I have a nine year old son. He wasn’t part of the plan. My husband was part of the plan. But I just couldn’t see how I could do both. So, I set my singing aside – for seven years. Nothing. I was working professional jobs. I could have made a very decent living doing a lot of different things. But I was miserable. Then came the Met competition, which was always a dream of mine. I was approaching a time period where I would no longer be eligible to compete. I found a new teacher, Mark Moliterno. Instead of him saying I was crazy for wanting to do this within the next six months, he said, ‘Absolutely. You are worth it. Let’s do it.’ So he prepared me for my audition. I sang Wagner – “Elsa’s Dream” [Lohengrin]. It allowed them to take my voice seriously. I was standing onstage, like – ‘What is happening to me?’ I knew no one. No one knew me. It was very odd. But I won in my district. I didn’t win my region, but it was enough for me to decide to go after this – to stop second-guessing myself and just give it a good go. The only big young artists program that would even hear me was Merola.

“Jeff Larsen really gets my voice. And, frankly, he can pay attention to me. From the first time we talked, he was exactly on board with my plan, with what I had been thinking. Right now I’m in a place where my voice has mostly settled and feels good in this particular repertoire. Maybe it will change a little, but we’re no longer talking about me being a lyric who could potentially be a Wagnerian. I didn’t have to tell him. Jeff told me. Yes! He gets it.”