Introducing Transfaith's 2017 Youth Writing Fellows

Join Transfaith in welcoming two Youth Writing Fellows into the fold for summer 2017! Youth Writing Fellows will write original articles and inspiring interviews. New content from our fellows will appear every Wednesday in July and August.

Hablo Rodriguez-Williams

Habló Rodríguez-Williams a proud Mexican and Colombian gender queer warrior, who is a radical, intersectional feminist, activist, published poet and organizer. Who speaks publicly and recites poetry with emphasis on decolonizing constructs of gender and emphasizes the resilience of women and queer/trans/non-binary folks of color.

Hablo actively works to deconstruct their forced assimilation by getting in touch with their ancestral roots and by engaging in communal, decolonial, radical, queer of color, Latinx, coalitional spaces as a means of remembering and embracing the power and wisdom passed down by their ancestors. As a low-income, queer Latinx, Hablo writes to encourage other Latinx to be one with their power.

Mud Howard

