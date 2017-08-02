16 Spot-On Tweets You'll Relate To If You're An Introvert

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.
It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Below are 16 tweets that will seem all too real if you’re an introvert.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
Join Canceled Plans, our online introvert community, for articles, comics and more.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Quotes to Inspire Introverts
CONVERSATIONS