Intuition, Entrepreneurs, and Flush Toilets

By Licia Morelli, a Clairvoyant Psychic and Psychic Coach, www.liciamorelli.com.

A few months ago I flew from Portland, Maine to Portland, Oregon.

During my travels I did 3 exciting things (7 hours on planes can do that for a girl — Note to self: jet set more!):

1. I read the book "Double Double: How To Double Your Revenue and Profit in 3 Years or Less" by Cameron Herold cover-to-cover.

2. I designed exactly how I want my business to look over the next 3 years with Cameron's Painted Picture exercise. (I'm super impressed with it. 2017 is gonna be awesome!)

3. I got my a** in gear.

If you're an entrepreneur, I can't tell you how helpful this book will be. It has all sorts of tips, tricks, and business organization that gives a fresh perspective on running your own company.

It is hugely helpful to become organized and super clear on what's ahead for your business.

My favorite part of the book?

Cameron announces his intuition.

Yep, that's right; he inserts some woo into the business mainstream.

And it doesn't even hurt!

On page 208 Cameron states: "Intuition. I have it. I am learning to trust it, to listen to it, to call on it."

And that was music to my ears — intuition helping success and paving the way to personal freedom.

I should note here that Cameron is the "growth guru to multiple $100+ million dollar companies." He's a big deal.

One more person bringing the woo towards the mainstream ('cause that's good news for you).

And, as my friend Laura Belgray of www.talkingshrimp.com says of having woo in the every day:

"[We'll] get the same edge that the world's leaders had for thousands of years [when working with their visionaries of choice] — plus 3 times the life expectancy and flush toilets.”

Accessible to everyone.

Yay for knowing things!

See, even the strongest leaders in our communities have sage intuition that they make space for in their lives.

It's time for you to do the same!

As you get clear, you'll totally catapult yourself towards success (and you won't even need a helmet!) First sign up for The 3-Step Beginner's Guide to Getting Your Intuition On.

Second, to get you back on a clear and motivated trajectory, you can read Cameron's book to get applicable organization skills for your company and for yourself that will weed-whack your path.

