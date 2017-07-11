Invaluable Advice For Anyone Looking To Buy A Home In Today’s Market

Buying a home in any market can represent a monumental task, but today’s housing market conditions present buyers with an entirely new set of obstacles. Compared to years past, there is a lot more competition vying for, well, a lot fewer houses. As a result, competition has essentially changed the way buyers must approach their next purchase. It’s worth noting, however, that all is not lost. There are, in fact, a few tricks you can implement immediately to place the odds of buying a home in today’s market in your favor.

If you have found the 2017 real estate market to be a bit too competitive to your liking, I am sorry to be the one to inform you that it’s not likely to change any time soon. However, there are some simple things you can do to ease the process along, and perhaps even land that dream home you have always wanted.

Vet Your Agent Accordingly

Whether you want to believe it or not, real estate agents still play an incredibly important role in today’s housing sector. No amount of online valuation sites or sourced aggregates can replace the value that today’s best agents are fully capable of bringing to the table. In fact, I’m convinced a truly gifted agent is worth their weight in gold, and I invite you to entertain the same sentiment. Just know one thing: not all real estate agents are created equal. Like any other career choice, there is a sliding scale of professionalism. That means it’s up to you to identify the best agent for the job at hand. Fortunately, the best agent for the job in today’s market is more objective than ever before. If for nothing else, there is a very specific skillset you should look for your real estate agent to exhibit: an organized aggressiveness.

That doesn’t mean to rush out and find an aggressive agent; it means you must find one that is also calculated and savvy. The combination of due diligence and tenacity is, without a doubt, a potent ally when it comes to buying a home. So if you are looking to buy a home sooner rather than later, may I recommend finding an aggressive agent who has your best interests at heart. In doing so, you can tip the scale of finding a home that meets your criteria in your favor, and perhaps even before the competition gets to it.

Remember, the housing market doesn’t favor the timid; not in today’s competitive landscape. You need to give yourself every chance of even finding the right home, and finding an aggressive agent is no exception. With the help of an agent that is truly motivated, you will find the prospects of finding a home that much easier — trust me.

Be Ready To Make An Offer

Sticking with the theme of the previous item on this list, It’s not enough for your real estate agent to be the only aggressive one on your team; you need to be equally aggressive in your decision making, namely with the offer. Again, the real estate industry is too competitive today to spectate on the sidelines; you have to get in the proverbial trenches, and that means being ready to make an aggressive offer in a moments notice.

There is literally no time to rest on your laurels in a market as hot as it is now. Those that have chosen today’s market to be picky are going to learn the hard way that deals are few and far between. Instead, you must be ready to move while simultaneously making informed decisions. The last thing you want to do is lose the house you were interested in because you wanted to see just one more property before you made your choice.

It’s not enough to simply make an offer anymore; you need to make it worth the seller’s time. There is no reason to believe the home you are making on offer on hasn’t caught the eye of multiple buyers. It’s not uncommon for good homes to receive upwards of 20 offers at a time. That means you not only need to be decisive, but you also need to be persuasive. Don’t expect a mundane offer to illicit a response from a listing agent or their client. Instead of assuming an average offer will get the job done, don’t hesitate to up the stakes. If you intend to buy a property this year, you have to remain competitive, knowing full well that other buyers are probably willing to offer tens of thousands of dollars above the listing price.

Fortunately, hiring the right real estate agent to represent you in a deal will have its perks. Specifically, a good agent will know how to structure a deal in such a way that it may catch the attention of sellers. As I am sure you are aware, the more appealing your offer, the better chance it stands of being accepted.

Sign Up For Alerts

The advent of technology has certainly altered the buying landscape. Homes are easier to find and view than ever before. It wasn’t even that long ago that the internet threatened to make real estate agents obsolete (don’t worry, it was never going to happen). It is worth noting, however, that a great deal of the advancements made in real estate technology are incredibly beneficial to those that know how to use them. In fact, there is one tool I want to encourage more buyers to take advantage of: instant property alerts.

As their name suggests, instant property alerts email or text interested parties when a home that meets their criteria makes its way to the market. Within minutes, those that sign up for these invaluable alerts are made privy to an asset that could contend for their hard earned money. It’s one of the best ways, at least that I am aware of, to remain ahead of the competition — if only for a few minutes. Not surprisingly, every minute counts when homes are selling in as little as a few hours. That said, it’s next to impossible to stay ahead of the competition a hot market without at least some sort of notification system.