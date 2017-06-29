Investing In Vacation Rentals: Where Is Your Money Going?

Passive income properties represent the upper echelon of today’s most prolific real estate investors. If for nothing else, rental properties are constantly regarded as the end-game for the investing platform. No other real estate exit strategy, at least that I am aware of, offers investors more long-term potential with such a minimal investment, both in time and capital. In fact, I am convinced owning a rental property or two can go a long way in benefiting just about every retirement portfolio, and vacation rentals are no exception to the rule.

While not exactly the same as your standard single-family home units, vacation rentals have become synonymous with just as much upside — if not more so. Those that mind due diligence and put in a little leg work up front could very easily find vacation rentals to be incredibly valuable to their current portfolio. It’s worth noting, however, that due diligence can take many forms. Namely, investors must know how to accurately weigh the cost of owning a rental property against its profit potential.

In order to invest in vacation rentals with any degree of success, you must not only have a firm grasp on how much cash flow they bring in, but also how much money you should expect to “lose” every month. Having said that, there is the obvious: the mortgage. But quite frankly, I am not here to discuss the most obvious costs; I want to inform potential investors of those costs they may not be aware of, and here are three of the biggest costs you need to account for:

1. Vacancies

Not surprisingly, vacation rentals have developed a reputation for high demand in the seasons they were specifically built to cater to. It’s not coincidence that beach houses, for example, experience high demand when the weather heats up. Cabins, on the other hand, tend to see an influx of tenants when winter promotes the idea of ski slopes and snowball fights. There’s no doubt about it: vacation rentals are specifically designed to house tourists looking to take advantage of a distinct time of year.

While vacation rentals do typically coincide with busy seasons, they are also subject to those of a slower nature. In other words, vacation rentals are just as likely to have vacancies when demand is low as they are to have tenants when demand is high — there are always two sides to every coin. Their name suggests as much; vacation rentals that are busy in peak seasons won’t see the same demand when the weather changes. Their very name implies they are used primarily over the course of a particular time of year.

All things considered, vacancies are a very real possibility for anyone that currently owns a vacation rental or intends on buying one. In fact, vacation rental owners shouldn’t consider vacancies a real possibility, but rather an inevitability. When you go to calculate your potential annual cash flow, you must account for vacancies that are more than likely to happen in the offseason. That said, I recommend factoring in a vacancy rate of approximately 25 percent. That means most vacation properties should expect about three months of the year to remain tenant free. Now, the region your vacation rental is in will certainly factor into the amount of down time it will experience, but 25 percent looks to be the average. Those regions with warmer climates, like San Diego, could very well have a lot less down time, so be sure to adjust your slow season predictions accordingly.

Far too many investors are convinced that they can buck the trend, but the fact remains: it’s even hard to keep perfect properties in perfect locations rented out year-round. You must expect there to be vacancies, and your annual cash flow predictions need to account for them.

2. Property Managers

While far from necessary, third-party property management companies are well worth your consideration. If for nothing else, a truly gifted property manager is entirely capable of turning a good property into a great one. What’s more, their sole purpose is to elevate respective owners from the burdens that have become synonymous with rental properties. And that’s why you would be hard pressed to find a greater proponent of their services than myself. In my own professional opinion, there is no doubt about it: property managers, while they may come at a price, are well worth the cost of admission.

I maintain that enlisting the services of a property manager is an investment in your future. It’s entirely possible for your initial investment to be returned back to your own bottom line many times over. Whether they are finding tenants for your property, freeing up your time to acquire more investment properties or reducing turnover rates, there is no reason to suspect a good property manager can’t actually make you more money on your vacation rental than you would have otherwise made by yourself.

Hiring a third party property manager may set vacation rental owners back somewhere in the neighborhood of 8 to 12 percent of the monthly rental value of the property. But, again, I maintain that they are well worth it. And if you are considering buying a vacation rental, I recommend factoring in the cost of a property manager if your budget permits as much.

3. Miscellaneous Fees And Expenses

While vague in nature, miscellaneous fees and expenses are perhaps the most well known costs of owning and operating a vacation rental property. Think about it: everyone fully expects to have to pay something out of pocket when they own a home, but they can’t exactly predict where that money will be going. As it turns out, miscellaneous fees and expenses are inevitable; those that are prepared for them, however, will find owning a vacation rental to be a lot more, well, fun.

The fees and expenses one could expect to encounter are as varied as they are common. First and foremost, just about every owner should expect to budget for routine maintenance. And while maintenance is probably the hardest expense to account for, there is a general rule of thumb many investors have come to rely on: a general rule is one percent of the property value per year. Therefore, a property valued at $180,000 would have $1,800 per year, or $150 per month, in costs. Mind you, that’s a bit on the lower end. If you would rather be safe than sorry, there is no reason you can’t jump your maintenance budget up to two percent of the home’s value. That way, unexpected costs won’t hurt your cash flow model too much.

In addition to routine maintenance, some rental property owners should expect to be confronted with home owners association (HOA) fees. While not present at every property, HOA fees are relatively common and can’t be avoided in the event your property is — in fact — subject to them. It’s worth noting, however, that HOA fees are fairly divisive. On the one hand, fees can eat into your cash flow. On the other hand, the fees typically go towards improving the property. On the bright side, HOA fees are about as straightforward as costs come; you will know how much you are expected to pay every month. You just need to know whether or not you will need to include them in your costs if you are contemplating buying a vacation rental.