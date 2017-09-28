Invisible Children Exist - We Just Need to Prove It

Here’s a quick tip. When you write anything, you need a hook — something to make readers eager to read past the first paragraph. While researching this piece, my hook was this:

230 million.

That’s the number of children around the world who don’t officially exist, who are invisible; it’s the number of children under the age of five who do not have a birth certificate.

When I first saw this figure, I thought it was a mistake. I couldn’t understand why such a large group of children did not have proof of their birth. My doubt quickly turned to disbelief and, then, pure shock when multiple reputable sources such as UNICEF and The World Bank quoted the same or a similar figure.

Once I confirmed this fact was correct, I’m embarrassed to admit, I thought: “OK, so why does this really matter?” In my ignorance, I wondered what serious harm could possibly come from not having a birth certificate.

Then I started reading stories. The first was about a young woman on trial for murdering the man who trafficked her as a minor before repeatedly abusing her. Her documents had been falsified to make it seem like she was an adult when she was taken from Indonesia. Her lawyers had to uncover a christening letter before the case was acquitted.

That’s just one case. And, to be honest, Wilfreda Soik was lucky. More than half of the children in Indonesia do not have a birth certificate. While this may sound unbelievable, there are other countries in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa where that number escalates to over 60% of unregistered children.

For children who live in unstable regions, their vulnerability to atrocities such as trafficking, child labour and child marriage only increases.

Why It Matters

If you’ve read any of my articles here on HuffPost, you can see I advocate for education. Well, imagine trying to register a child for school when you can’t prove their age. Some government systems won’t even allow the child to register without a birth certificate. So a child gets denied education simply because they cannot provide documentation to prove their birth.

Children may also be denied healthcare or forced to pay more money to access basic human rights. Sadly, without proof of their age, they could also be more easily forced into a child marriage.

Photo by: Philip Maher

Now consider this: it is usually poor regions of the world where birth certificates are less prevalent. This is where support is needed most, but since governments depend on that document to measure their country’s population, it becomes nearly impossible to build systems to reflect the actual number of people who require assistance, leading to more struggle. So precarious situations are being exacerbated because people, children are invisible.

What Is Being Done

There are reasons for the low number of recorded births in many regions. Cost is one factor. Parents who are already impoverished rather spend the money it would cost to get a certificate on more immediate needs like food and shelter. In other instances, parents don’t understand why their child would need a birth certificate.

Thankfully, there’s been a push to make the process easier and more affordable. The United Nations made birth registration a priority on the global agenda in 2015, and there have been improvements since then. In fact, it’s been a long road to this point.

Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Senegal have implemented programs for parents to apply for a birth certificate through text message. New Delhi has taken a giant step to establish nearly universal registration by combining online birth and death records with immunization.

Non-profit organizations like Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC) are also doing their part. Through CCFC’s sponsorship programs, their local partners raise awareness among vulnerable communities around the world about the importance of registering births. Today, they continue to facilitate the process of securing formal birth certificates for children.

What can you do?