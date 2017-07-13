Invisible Traveler: 7 Reasons Why I Love Hawaii

One look out of your airplane window as you prepare for landing and you can already see how special Hawaii is. Beyond the deep blue ocean, the emerald valleys and golden sands, the islands feature some fundamental experiences that truly set it apart from the rest of the world. From the spiritual beauty of the hula to the power of an active volcano, these are my 7 reasons why I love Hawaii!

1. Ha'iku Stairs

The Ha’iku Stairs, nicknamed the Stairway to Heaven, is a steep climb on the island of Oahu that seems to disappear into the sky itself.

Note: it is illegal in Hawaii to climb these stairs.

2. Black Sand Beach

Thanks to lava streams beneath the water just off shore, Hawaii’s so-called Black Sand Beach has a unique deep, black color that is found almost nowhere else in the world.

3. Ohe'o Gulch Pools

The most amazing series of waterfalls and pools in the world, that flow through the Ohe’o Gulch and into the ocean.

4. The houses

I am very passionate about hotels, but in Hawaii, I found the most beautiful, peaceful and elegant houses, and I fell in love with them and the islands.

5. Spouting Horn

This Hawaiian blowhole is supposedly caused by a trapped monster. The locals know many stories and legends.

6. The Blue Room

The last of three caves on a short hike up from the road and down a steep rocky scramble, Waikapalae Wet Cave is also known as The Blue Room for its secret back grotto that once glowed an otherworldly blue.

7. Hanauma Bay

Hanauma Bay is without question the best snorkeling spot on O’ahu. This beautiful sheltered bay fringed by a white beach is both a Nature Preserve and a Marine Life Conservation District, with approximately 400 species of fish inhabiting its reefs. Also home to a large population of resident honu (Hawaiian green sea turtles), spending an afternoon at Hanauma Bay is a must-do. This is why I love Hawaii!!