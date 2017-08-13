Invoking the national security exceptions in the Qatar WTO dispute: Setting a dangerous precedent?

As tensions among the Gulf States show little sign of abating, Qatar is growing ever bolder in its attempt to bring the vast economic sanctions and travel bans against the country to an end. In an unprecedented move, Qatar has taken the matter beyond the diplomatic setting of the Gulf Cooperation Council and is seeking remedies through a variety of international organisations such as the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The perception that Qatar is in a weak position vis-à-vis its Gulf neighbours is, then, perhaps misplaced as it vociferously challenges the boycott through a variety of international institutions.

Qatar’s complaint at the WTO provides a compelling reason for the United States envoys in the Qatar crisis, retired general Anthony Zinni and deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Gulf affairs Timothy Lenderking to settle the dispute. They left Doha last week after a five-day shuttle diplomacy tour aimed at bringing all sides to the negotiating table over the economic and diplomatic sanctions adopted by Qatar’s neighbours. Documents lodged by Qatar with the WTO allege the blockade by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain amounts to “coercive attempts at economic isolation”. If the consultations are not resolved within 60 days, it will have to go before the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body, and this could have serious legal, policy and commercial implications.

From a global point of view, what makes this case so interesting, aside from forcing the hand of the boycotting states, is that the boycotting countries have indicated that they will justify the sanction using an obscure ‘national security’ exception in the WTO rules. Significantly, it will be the first time the exception has been used in agreement on services and intellectual property (TRIPS) in the 22-year history of the multilateral trading system.

Sometimes called the ‘nuclear option’, invoking the defence is almost taboo at the WTO. Although the national security exceptions have existed under the multilateral trading rules for decades, both in the agreements of the WTO and the treaty of its predecessor the GATT, they have been invoked only in exceptional circumstances. Since the creation of the WTO, only three disputes have raised the national security defence. In each case the matter was resolved in the consultation phase, and consequently the panel did not have the opportunity to clarify the scope of the exception.

The security exceptions are notoriously ambiguous, constituting the only “self-judging” provision of the WTO’s agreements. This represents the ultimate trade policy conundrum as it requires the Dispute Settlement Body to assess the legitimacy of the measures taken by the Saudi-led alliance to protect national security. The boycotting countries, which have accused Qatar of funding terrorism – a charge it denies - need to demonstrate that it poses a security threat that amounts to “an emergency in international relations”. They will also need to provide evidence that the legislative measures taken in relation to the sanctions are reasonable or proportionate to that security threat. The burden of proof rests with them and the threshold for proving that the sanctions are both “reasonable” and “proportionate” is high.

The sanctions against Qatar are so extensive that their legality and compliance with WTO rules is questionable. One of the biggest challenges for the alliance will be to show the sanctions were applied in good faith, and that WTO Members were informed about the trade measures to the “fullest extent possible”. Adopting an interpretive approach, which strives to balance economic interests with national security concerns, it is questionable whether the boycotting countries have adequately informed the Qatari government, and other WTO Members.

In June, the Goods Council met to discuss the growing concerns surrounding the use, and misuse, of the national security exceptions and WTO Members are urging the Gulf States to resolve the dispute long before the 60 day deadline expires. Citing national security as a way to sidestep international trade obligations could set a dangerous precedent for future complaints and threatens to undermine the integrity of the WTO. The boycotting countries should carefully consider the broader policy implications of advocating for the auto-determination of the national security exception. President Trump has indicated he wants to invoke the national security provision to restrict imports of Chinese steel into America, and a verdict in the Qatar case with the WTO could have implications for the United States.