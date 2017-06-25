IOC and UN establish “direct partnership,” role of sport for peace and development in question

Expressing his appreciation for the dedicated service provided by the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace (UNOSDP) staff and its leaders last month, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the closure of the office and the new partnership between the UN and the International Olympic Committee.

Proposed in a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, at the end of April the Secretary-General closed the substantive portfolio of the UNOSDP, handing it over to be managed by the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), to avoid “parallel work,” according to chief UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“We are enthusiastic about the great potential of this direct partnership with the United Nations and we thank the United Nations Secretary–General, António Guterres, for his initiative,” said Bach. The UN will have direct access to IOC’s expertise, its 206 National Olympic Committees and International Sports Federations.

“This will strengthen the position of sport even more in society and will help sport to fulfill its role as ‘an important enabler of sustainable development’, as outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The direct partnership is fully in line with the UN resolution, which ‘supports the independence and autonomy of sport as well as the mission of the IOC in leading the Olympic Movement’,” Bach said.

Upon receiving the news of the decision to dissolve the UNOSDP, Jens Sejer Andersen, chair of the Consultative Committee of the Enlarged Partial Agreement on Sport (EPAS) established by the Council of Europe, expressed concern.

“Given that this decision is very recent and very little information has been given to make a balanced assessment of its impact, the EPAS CC considers nevertheless that this decision might send a problematic message, at a point in time where the awareness about the societal role of sport is growing in general, and where in particular the UN, several governments and numerous organisations from civil society is wishing to focus on how sport can contribute to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals,” Andersen wrote.

Symbolizing sport and development’s emergence onto the world stage and providing credibility, the closing of the UNOSDP sends a disconcerting message and leads to a potential leadership vacuum.

“I believe that the important take away from the IOC’s relationship with the UN is that the IOC has gone from being viewed as a potential partner with different UN organizations on different projects to now being a political insider at the UN,” said Courtney Szto, Hockey in Society assistant editor.

“We have to question what this means for SfD (Sport for Development), physical education and the promotion of other types of physical activity at the level of the UN,” said Szto.

The UNOSDP was established in 2001 to assist the Special Adviser, Wilfried Lemke, to the UN Secretary-General on Sport for Development and Peace. UNOSDP’s role was to raise awareness about sport and the use of physical activity as tools in the advancement of peace and development objectives, including the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

In line with Olympic Agenda 2020, the IOC’s strategic road map for the future of the Olympic Movement unanimously adopted in December 2014, the IOC believes in the potential of sport to help achieve four of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) established by this UN Agenda 2030: Ensuring healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages (SDG 3); Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls (SDG 5); Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable (SDG 11); and Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development (SDG 16).

“The closing of the UNOSDP and the repositioning of sport for peace and development under the IOC presents the opportunity to mainstream sport for development and peace in traditional sports structures and to increase the reach of sport for development and peace movement,” wrote Norman Brook, of Brook Sport Consulting and member of South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s Education and Training Commission.