Iowa Contracts with AIR as Smarter Balanced Testing Consortium Quietly Dwindles

On September 28, 2017, the Gazette (Cedar Rapids, IA) published an article announcing that beginning in 2018-19, Iowa students would be taking a state test produced by the American Institutes for Research (AIR).

I was surprised to read this, as Iowa was supposed to be part of the Smarter Balanced Testing Consortium, one of two principal state testing alliances that were supposed to enable cross-state comparisons of the results of the Common Core State Standards (CCSS).

Exactly seven years earlier to the day of the Gazette article, on September 28, 2010,the US Department of Education (USDOE) awarded both Smarter Balanced and PARCC (the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers) federal grants to develop such tests.

The USDOE announcement was last updated on July 01, 2014, to include the following states as belonging to each consortium:

Smarter Balanced Governing States (07-01-14):

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Maine

Michigan

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

South Dakota

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

Wisconsin

Smarter Balanced Participating States (07-01-14):

Iowa

Pennsylvania

PARCC Governing States (07-01-14):

Arkansas

Colorado

District of Columbia

Illinois

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Rhode Island

PARCC Participating State (07-01-14):

Pennsylvania

As of this writing, PARCC is down to only 5 governing states and DC:

The PARCC Governing Board established the governance structure for the consortium and is responsible for the major policy and operational decisions about the design, administration and scoring of the PARCC test. The Governing Board is made up of the education commissioners and superintendents from each PARCC state: Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico and the District of Columbia.

PARCC also vends its items to Louisiana, Massachusetts, and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). (Note that the original conception of a CCSS consortium included only states taking complete assessments. PARCC announcedits item vending option in November 2015 apparently as a means of promoting consortium survival.)

As for Smarter Balanced: On February 29, 2016, it identified its members as follows:

Smarter Balanced is led by its members: 15 states, one territory, and the Bureau of Indian Education. The consortium operates on a transparent, consensus-based governance structure. Members include Governing members and Affiliate members: Governing members are fully committed to Smarter Balanced and have a vote in policy decisions. Affiliate members do not administer Smarter Balanced assessments. However, they may participate in work groups and provide guidance for the development of the assessment system.

On February 29, 2016, the Smarter Balanced membership was as follows– note that he list still included Iowa:

Smarter Balanced Governing Members (02-29-16):

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Oregon

South Dakota

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

Bureau of Indian Affairs

US Virgin Islands

Smarter Balanced Affiliate States (02-29-16):

Iowa

North Carolina

Wyoming

By September 28, 2017, Smarter Balanced gave up on counting its states. It also smacks of a similar survival desperation that PARCC now demonstrates in offering to vend PARCC items by Smarter Balanced’s courting “non-member states”:

Smarter Balanced is led by its members. The consortium operates on a transparent, consensus-based governance structure. There are three tiers to membership: Governing members, Affiliate members, and non-members. Governing members direct the organization, including policy decisions and approving budgets, and are fully committed to Smarter Balanced. Affiliate members do not administer Smarter Balanced assessments. However, they may participate in work groups and provide guidance for the development of the assessment system. Non-members pay the same fee to Smarter Balanced for a high quality assessment system, but without the privilege of governance. Read more about access to Smarter Balanced resources for non-members here. If your state or vendor is interested in using Smarter Balanced resources, please contact sb@smarterbalanced.org.

As of September 29, 2017, here are the Smarter Balanced member states– absent Iowa:

Smarter Balanced Governing States (09-28-17):

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

Oregon

South Dakota

Vermont

Washington

Bureau of Indian Affairs

US Virgin Islands

Smarter Balanced Affiliate State (09-28-17):

North Carolina

So, Smarter Balanced is down from 20 governing states in 2014 to 12 governing states and two US territories in 2017, and Iowa is definitely out of Smarter Balanced, which stopped listing Iowa as an affiliate state at some point between June 06, 2017, and August 06, 2017.

One issue is certain: The CCSS goal of comparing most states across the nation via two CCSS-linked, consortium-produced common assessments has already faded into the corporate reform annals of The Embarrassingly Undiscussed.

***

Originally posted 09-29-17 at deutsch29.wordpress.com.

***

Want to read about the history of charter schools and vouchers?