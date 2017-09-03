Iran is building an Empire-How Dangerous?[pt.2]

Of all the countries included in the new Iranian Middle Eastern sphere of interests, the Shi’ite crescent as it is called, somewhat exaggeratedly by terrified Sunni commentators, Syria stands out for a variety of reasons. Chief among them is the fact, that it is the country which has had the longest existing alliance with the Islamic Republic, in fact from day one of the new regime in Tehran. It is the Middle East, the region of shifty sands, of tactical political alliances, so being allies for nearly four decades, means that here we deal with a strategic alliance and on the face of it, a pairing of bedfellows. On the one hand, the religious Persian Islamic regime, on the other, the old Ba’th regime, the bearer of secular Pan -Arab nationalism, but then there has always been something else which proved to be the decisive factor. This has been, the need of the non-Islamic Alawite regime in Damascus to have a measure of Islamic legitimacy, and the Iranian Shi’tes were ready to give it. On one occasion, an advocate of the Iranian regime justified this recognition, by invoking the fact, that also the Prophet Muhammad himself had a cease fire [Hudna] with the infidels, before inflicting the final blow on them. In the background also was the enmity towards Iraq of Saddam, the anti Americanism of both regimes, and, of course, the mortal hatred of Israel. Successive Israeli Prime Ministers , including Netanyahu in 1998, were ready to offer the Assads huge territorial concessions in the Golan, but they wanted Syria to terminate the alliance with Iran, and they all were rebuffed. Surely, Bashar Assad today can congratulate himself for his foresight-Iran keeps him going, Iran is the mainstay of his regime. It is in this context , that we need to understand the Iranian-Syrian axis, but there is another element of significance, and this is the international connection, mainly the Russian involvement.

No need to elaborate in this piece on the Iranian policy /strategy/ideology about Israel. The Iranians make no bones about their desire to destroy Israeli completely, positioning themselves as the number one enemy of Israel, being ready to exhaust resources otherwise needed to develop their economy and improve the standard of living of their citizens, in order to develop their nuclear capabilities. It is arguably the case, that being in Syria in a dominant position, alongside their major foothold in Lebanon with Hizballah acting as an Iranian, not Lebanese military organization, gives a significant boost to their anti Israel strategy. It is arguably also the case, that their role in Syria becomes possible with the support they get from Vladimir Putin . Russia’s alliance with Iran is not primarily aimed against Israel, rather it is another feature of Putin signaling to the US, that the days of the one-sided American supremacy in world affairs are over, and here is Russia again standing up to the expansionist/imperialist West. It is against Russia’s interests to allow other players to be forces of significance in Syria, US in the first place, but also Turkey , Israel and Iran itself. Putin has invested too much in Syria , only to allow others to endanger and compromise his investment. In the long run, he will put Iran in its place, but then what is ‘’in the long run’’ so far as Israel is concerned?

The Israelis are watching the Iranians building a missile base near Masyaf in the Hamma province in Syria, and sending Shi’ite militias to areas close to the Israeli border, and they know what the meaning is-allowing Iran to open another terror front against Israel in South Syria, alongside the one in South Lebanon. Netanyahu makes clear, that he is not going to sit idly by, watching it happening and, in fact, allow it to happen. Militarily, Israel can still do away with the Iranian build up in Syria, and this is something which is well known in the region, but also in Washington and in Moscow. In the former there are expressions of concern, verbal understanding towards Israel’s concerns, but behind the scenes calls for ‘’moderation’’, which is, in fact, to stay still. The US policy in Syria is confused, incoherent and erratic, not so in Moscow.

Vladimir Putin has strategy, has tactics, has patience and seems to possess a much larger level of credibility than that of Donald Trump. A linch pin of his modus operandi is to gain time, much needed to consolidate Assad’s hold in Syria, in fact, Putin’s own achievements there. So, when Israel raised a concerned voice about Russia’s increasing involvement in Syria, fearing that it would lose its aerial freedom of action against Iranian-Hizballah shipments of strategic arms to Lebanon and Syria, Putin was sympathetic, and in an unprecedented way, a joint Russian-Israeli operations room was established, in order to prevent any undesired Russian-Israeli incidents in Syria. So far so good, but Putin set also his limits to all that. His FM , Sergei Levrov made it very clear, that the limit is, Israeli attack on the Iranian missile base in Syria, even more so, Israeli active resistance to the Iranian build up in Syria. Put in sum, Levrov made it clear to Jerusalem-Syria, including the Iranians there are ours, whether you like it or not. The ticking bomb is in Israel’s doorstep, and Netanyahu will very soon have to make a big decision. Trust Putin or not, as Russia makes it clear, that they do not want to cut off from Israel, that they will monitor the Iranians, but do it their way, in their time, and not under outside pressure. Netanyahu makes it clear, that Israel should trust itself only-A collision course with Putin? -maybe, but not necessarily. Netanyahu is fiercer in rhetoric than in actions, and he is likely to order Israel’s security agencies to conduct a shadow war against the Iranians in Syria, to promote cooperation with the Sunnis and Druze on the other side of the border in South Syria, and even take direct aerial action there, but he has a huge dilemma on his hands, as it is not really Iran, but Russia that he has to contend with.