"Iranian Ban"

This Fourth of July, seventy thousand Los Angeles residents and visitors celebrated Independence Day with the unveiling of The Freedom Sculpture - now to be permanently displayed at the gateway of Beverly Hills - a beautifully modernized version of the Persian King Cyrus the Great’s ancient tablet cylinder that established religious and racial tolerance in 5th century B.C. Iran and inspired America's Founding Fathers in their creation of a government with freedom of religion and separation of church and state. The Sculpture will be a fitting way to honor the contributions of Iranian-Americans to our country, and for all Americans to celebrate the values that make America great.

But this year’s celebration also took place as a new version of Trump's "Muslim ban" went into effect, challenging the very values set forth by the Founding Fathers. Last week, the Supreme Court, newly filled with the President's nominee Neil Gorsuch, ordered that Trump's travel ban could go forward - but could not apply to people who have a "bona fide relationship" with an American. In response, Trump released a directive that Iranians and other "banned" nationals would have to prove their "bona fide relationship" in order to apply for a visa.

Trump's directive establishes the categories of relationships that are allowed in, and those who are not: grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members are not serious enough relationships to enter the U.S.

Over fifty percent of individuals affected by the so called "Muslim ban" are Iranian nationals, a populace that has carried out zero terrorists attacks inside the U.S. In contrast, nationals of Middle East countries that have carried out ninety-four percent of terrorist attacks inside the US - namely Saudi Arabia and UAE - are not part of the ban. Instead, the Trump administration has lavished these countries with praise and weapons and proven that the "ban" is not meant to keep America safe.

The spectacle of banning grandparents is just the latest evidence that the "ban" is not for security but for the political fear-mongering that has successfully gained the support of sixty percent of Americans as shown in a recent national tracking poll. But far more dangerous than political fodder for domestic consumption, the ban on Iranians is part of a series of decisions the Trump administration has made to escalate potential war with Iran.

Secretary Tillerson, recently responding to a question from a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the U.S. position regarding regime change in Iran, said, “Our policy towards Iran is to push back on [its regional] hegemony, contain their ability to develop, obviously, nuclear weapons and to work towards support of those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of that government.”

Ironically, on the very day of the Secretary's comments on regime change in Iran, the State Department released new documents on the 1953 coup in Iran where the Central Intelligence Agency collaborated with the Ayatollahs to overthrow the then secular and democratic government of Iran to secure its oil reserves from Soviet Russia.

This year in Iran, over seventy percent of Iranians participated in their presidential election. The majority of those voters chose the reformist and incumbent President Hassan Rouhani. The Iranian people have chosen to reform their own government through the ballot box and apply civil pressure to further their freedoms. Another US military and or clandestine intervention would again set back the Iranian people's march to democracy for decades as it did in 1953.

But even with new revelations of the ‘53 coup and its aftermath, the Central Intelligence Agency recently named Michael D’Andrea to run the C.I.A.’s Iran operations. Mr. D' Andrea is charged with developing more robust and aggressive covert operations inside Iran under the leadership of Mike Pompeo, a conservative Republican and former congressman who himself has expressed support for regime change efforts.

The hardline policies developing at the State Department and the C.I.A. compiled with recent military scrimmages between Iran and the US in Syria has dramatically increased the potential for war between the two countries. Many foreign policy experts believe that in the vacuum that will be left by the inevitable fall of ISIS, the US and Iran will be forced into all out war over control of Syria and Iraq.

One way to stave of this disastrous war, a war that can endanger thousands of US servicemen and cost the American tax payer trillions of dollars, is for the US and Iran to engage in direct diplomacy. Thus far, Secretary Tillerson has refused to pick up the phone to communicate with his Iranian counterpart - a far cry from the critical communication channel established under the Obama administration. Another important step would be to increase people to people exchange. The Iranian people, in contrast to much of the region, have positive views towards Americans. But Donald Trump's ban on Iranians has been a major attack on that goodwill.

The lack of diplomatic engagement and a "ban" on Iranian citizens is not in the interest of American security and is a blow to the American values we celebrated this Fourth of July at the unveiling of the Freedom Sculpture. Values of separation of church and state, freedom of religion, and freedom of speech and assembly. The very values that many Iranians are trying to reintroduce and reform into their present government.