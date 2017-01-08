Iran's Former President Ayatollah Rafsanjani Dead At 82

Raheb Homavandi / Reuters Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran.

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died in hospital in Tehran where he was taken after suffering a heart attack on Sunday, state media reported.

State run Press TV said Rafsanjani, 82, died from a heart attack despite efforts by doctors to save him.

Rafsanjani was an influential figure in Iran, and headed the Expediency Council, a body which is intended to resolve disputes between the parliament and the Guardian Council.