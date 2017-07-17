Irish Marketing Technology Cluster Thrives on Common Ground

By Sean Davis, Director of North America, Enterprise Ireland

There’s an old yarn about money in advertising: Half of it’s wasted, but no one knows which half. That’s about to change.

Last year, U.S. digital ad spending surpassed television for the first time. With online campaigns easier to target, track and customize, a growing cluster of startups in Ireland has formed around the potential to deliver more impact for the advertiser’s dollar. Companies like StitcherAds, Kong Digital and Popdeem are expanding their North American presence, along with their roster of clients eager to make the most of the $70 billion market for digital advertising in the U.S.

Twice the revenue, three times the sales

Sheryl Sandberg called out a Celebrity Cruises campaign powered by StitcherAds during a Facebook earnings call last fall. Noting that the social network’s new Dynamic Ads for Travel tripled Celebrity’s online bookings, the Facebook COO said, “I think these kinds of results are made possible by more vertical-specific products, and we're going to continue to invest more here.”

This type of technology allows businesses to generate unique advertisements for its entire product catalog, customize them based on users’ data and automate bidding strategies for optimal results. The technology can integrate this “feed-based” advertising with Twitter and Pinterest; and StitcherAds was one of the first companies in the world to conduct feed-based advertising on Facebook. The latter’s Dynamic Ads takes the concept a step further, retargeting potential customers with additional products based on what they’ve looked at previously.

In the Celebrity Cruises example, a pixel on Celebrity’s website tracked itineraries viewed by potential customers. Facebook advertisements then displayed available cruises, pricing, images and messaging informed by the trips people had already viewed online. According to Facebook, sales from the ads brought in twice as much revenue as the cruise line’s campaigns using traditional paid search.

Investing in analytics

How agencies track their clients’ ad dollars is fast becoming as important as where that money is spent. A 2016 Gartner survey of chief marketing officers found they directed an average of 27 percent of their budgets toward technology, compared to 22 percent for paid media. Another poll by Walker Sands Communications found that two-thirds of marketers expected their technology budgets would increase in 2017.

That rapid growth was not lost on investors in Ireland, who have aggressively promoted the island’s technology sector in recent years. At Enterprise Ireland, the country’s economic development agency, we awarded €32 million in funding and other assistance to a diverse range of startups last year. Five companies in marketing technology were among the high-potential startups the organization selected for seed funding in 2017.

Kong Digital offers an example of where those businesses might be headed. Part of the Enterprise Ireland startup program in 2015, the company began working with Universal Music in Ireland and is now a part of social media campaigns for 400 albums globally that include works by the Beatles and Taylor Swift.

The Kongalytics platform merges data on customer interactions with both websites and social media. By identifying audiences receptive to specific messages, the company reports that its clients have reduced their online ad spending by half while also monitoring the impact of ads on organic traffic from search engines. The system tracks all the behaviors in the advertising campaigns, and as well as tracks what impact the campaigns are having and the actual performance.

The future is interactive

While the latest marketing technologies differ in their solutions, they’re underpinned by the industry’s desire to interact with consumers based more on what they do than what they’re looking at. Where older platforms would deliver messages based on the media surrounding them – an article, a video, a search query – marketers now find much of their success communicating directly through social channels and mobile apps.

Popdeem, another marketing-tech company that originated in Ireland’s startup scene, gives developers a plug-and-play tool for adding interactive loyalty programs to their apps. In one case, a locally owned business used their technology to help drive its app to the top of the food-and-lifestyle download category, surpassing Pizza Hut. Coupons, freebies and sweepstakes enticed its clientele to share their experiences at the Sober Lane bar and restaurant on social media, reaching more potential customers and boosting valuable word-of-mouth exposure.

Tempting customers with discounts or encouraging them to tell their friends about a great experience is, of course, nothing new. The real promise of marketing in 2017 lies in the ability to deliver a promotion or a message to the exact people who will find it relevant. Soon, advertisers will finally be able to separate the campaigns that work from those that are wasting money. As they do, innovators like those in Ireland’s marketing technology cluster will tap into enormous potential for ad-budget savings while enhancing their clients’ return on that investment.

About the Author