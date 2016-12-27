Ireland's Olympic Rowers Return With Another Hilarious TV Interview

You may remember Paul and Gary O’Donovan from Rio 2016.

The Irish brothers snagged a silver medal at the Olympic Games for rowing, but won hearts around the world with their hilarious TV interviews about urine tests and “podium pants.”

The sporty siblings will return to the spotlight on the BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show” on New Year’s Eve, and a preview clip revealed that they really haven’t been affected by their newfound fame.

Check out the full segment above, and watch their most famous interview from Rio below: