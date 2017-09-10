Irma: Looking into the Eye of a Hurricane

What do you do when facing some of your biggest fears?
With Hurricane Irma just hours away from approaching our Tampa Bay, Florida home, I became inspired to release this impromptu and unedited podcast today.
In it, I reflect about prepping for this mega-sized and unpredictable storm, sharing some of my personal thoughts as a "front row" Floridian. I do a lot more, too, expanding upon the ways in which we can reflect and respond when facing some of our biggest and seemingly insurmountable fears.
Whether you are facing a traditional hurricane like Irma or encountering any of a number of other human fears, expect to find something to uplift, inspire and empower you.
If there’s one thing I look for, it’s how we can find new ways to see things through a better lens -- from the inside out!
#Hurricane #Irma #Empowerment #Fears #Peace
Listen in to Podcast 125 Eye of the Hurricane by clicking right here.
Maura is a Speaker on Influence, Leadership and Emotional Intelligence
Check out Maura’s Author page for her 2017 Art of Happiness series
Enroll in her Foundations of Happiness eCourse
Follow her on Twitter
CONVERSATIONS