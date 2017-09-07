Hurricane Irma is heading for Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas with relentless wind speeds that have set a new record.

Irma is expected to hit the islands on Thursday evening and was still packing 175 mph winds Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said in an afternoon update. It’s expected to remain a Category 4 or 5 hurricane for the next two days.

Earlier in the day, Irma’s astonishing force set a new record with wind speeds of at least 185 mph for a period of 37 hours, the longest any storm on record has maintained such high velocity.

The tall mountains of Hispaniola just south of the British territory of Turks and Caicos are known for slowing down powerful hurricanes, but they’ve done little to weaken Irma, according to Anthony Farrell, chief meteorologist for Canada’s Global News.

Very limited weakening today despite the tall Hispaniola mountains. A powerful cat 5 about to hit Turks & Caicos. pic.twitter.com/mB5bAKlE3B — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 7, 2017

High storm surge remains a serious concern for Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas, where the NHC forecasts waves of 15 to 20 feet.

“Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” the NHC warned.

The low-lying Turks and Caicos, home to about 35,000 people, has a highest point of just 163 feet. Those in the lowest areas have been evacuated to shelters, the islands’ Gov. John Freeman said.

Virginia Clerveaux, director of the Turks and Caicos Department of Disaster Management and Emergencies, told the BBC that more preparations are underway.

“We are now trying to remind [island residents] that this is a Category 5, and in the history of the Turks and Caicos islands this is the largest storm we have ever been impacted or threatened by,” she said.

“We have been saying to persons to ensure that they are prepared, ensure they can shelter safely, they have sufficient food and drinking water for two to three days.”

Concern for the islands has increased as criticism has mounted about how the United Kingdom handled Irma’s threats to its other territories. While the U.K. is now sending a military task force to its Caribbean islands where some 50,000 British citizens reside, the French and Dutch had already sent similar relief task forces to its territories a day earlier.

And the £12 million the U.K. pledged in relief funding for its islands is not nearly enough, Blondel Cluff, the U.K.-EU representative of the territory Anguilla said.