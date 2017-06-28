Is a Cash Bar the Next Wedding Trend?

By Carolyn Menyes, Editor

It’s big in the UK; could American couples pass on the bar tab to their guests next?

Shutterstock

The first thing that auto-fills when you Google “cash bar at wedding” is “tacky.” And in the United States, this stigma remains very strong. Oftentimes, wedding guests have already sprung for a new outfit, a plane ticket, a hotel room, and a gift. So it seems ridiculous that they would need to pay even more money to party on the actual day.

Just a few years ago, the idea that a cash bar could become commonplace was a laughable breach of hosting etiquette. But the wedding industry has changed big time. Modern weddings are frequently lavish affairs, with personalized everything, live entertainers, farm-to-table gourmet dinners, and towering cakes. As weddings become more and more extravagant and expensive, is a cash bar the way to have the party of a lifetime and not begin your adult life with loads of unnecessary debt?

According to Refinery 29 UK, this has been the solution for British couples. They reported that an astounding 79 percent of weddings across the pond feature cash bars. In lieu of paying for their guests’ drinks, couples will choose a nicer venue and more floral arrangements. Because paying the bar tab is oftentimes one of the last things that you pony up for, it’s easy to blow the rest of your budget on your dream venue, dream dress, and dream dinner menu.

It’s easy to see this trend rolling over from the U.K. to the U.S. The Knot reported the average American wedding in 2016 cost $35,329. That’s insane. You know what that’s also the average price of? A brand new car. So, a cash bar can allow you to have those fire breathers, roses, and filet mignons while still offering your guests a wide variety of wines, beers, and liquors. Seems great!

But before you start booking that dream DJ who charges just a bit over your planned budget, know that we can’t recommend considering a cash bar at your wedding in good conscience. Remember: Your wedding day is about celebrating you and your new spouse, but at the end of the day, you are still a host. You wouldn’t ask your guests to pay for a glass of eggnog at your annual Christmas bash, would you?

Call us traditionalists, but you can still have the wedding of your dreams without passing on the cost to your guests.

A reasonable solution to the bar budget dilemma is to forego the signature cocktail and possibly even liquor altogether. Serving just beer and wine will give your guests fewer options to sip on during your reception, but it will also cut costs and curb excessive drinking while still allowing your guests to have a free-for-all party atmosphere. It’s a win-win solution in our eyes.

(And please… if you simply must have a cash bar, note so on the invitation.)