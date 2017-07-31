As a researcher discussing the developments of secularism and rates of religiosity around the world, I have been finding that – of all the questions people routinely ask about the state of faith today – one question seems to rise above all others in terms of frequency. You have undoubtedly heard this question for yourself in discussions of modern faith already, or maybe you’ve potentially even posed it personally.

Imagine a discussion about secularism and the separation of church and state around the world. You know, those talks of declining church numbers, a rise of spiritual nonbelief here in the West, so on and so forth. Someone brings up the possibility of these trends moving beyond Western borders – and beyond the borders of Western Europe where secularism and nonbelief already seem socially acceptable. Usually right around that point in the conversation, someone is bound to interject and pointedly tell you to just hold it right there a minute. Secularism and the separation of church and state, feeling free enough to just “not” believe in your culture’s god(s); both concepts seem perfectly imaginable in a liberal democracy. And they should be, they’re all around such societies today. But head over to the Middle East, Southwest Asia or Northern Africa and ask yourself: is a secular Islam actually possible?

For a surprisingly large number of people, the very prospect of a secular Islam represents nothing short of logical impossibility. Now, even asking whether a secular Islam is possible is already a loaded question. For one, questioners have often already generalized the faith to basically one form of believer – which is usually its more conservative practitioners. In that light, the entire faith itself can seem forever tethered to the letter of law outlined in a scripture which seems to incentivize extremism. And yet, for two, asking this question also instantly ignores cases of secular Islam already happening right now to varying degrees around the world.

We could look at Tunisia, for example. Headlines from Tunisia have been a great source of inspiration for other countries potentially following a model of distancing extreme groups from power. Indonesia has been another example for the past few decades, even if it’s looking a bit questionable in terms of religious tolerance at the moment. Albania is notable for its Muslim majority living alongside a plurality of other religious groups in relative peace, secular by the law of its constitution. And for anyone following the always-insightful Nilüfer Göle, we have dispatches from Turkey as a longstanding secular society with a Muslim majority. Though, sadly, Turkey has also been pockmarked with militarism throughout the past several decades – with “secularism” in the Middle East having become even more of a dirty word being associated with those events. Even more sadly, Turkey is looking all the more volatile now that the country’s education minister recently saw fit to ban evolution from all curriculum preceding undergrad in a move steeped in religious overtones. But for our purposes here, for many years, Turkey has outspokenly endorsed secular governance in a variety of ways counter to the religious social codes of its Muslim population. As well, in addition to Turkey and the others, we could also very nearly add Egypt to this list with how progressive the Arab Spring looked once upon a time.

What all of that in mind, then, it is telling that the question of a secular Islam is not often posed in the media for parts of the world where Muslims coexist peacefully, in relatively secular stasis, with others. Telling, that is, because those asking the question must therefore have a particular running narrative for Muslims and Muslim-majority countries which makes the possibility seem more remote. So when it comes to those bringing up such a question in routine conversation around the office or at pro-secular conferences, we might ask ourselves where that narrative comes from and what’s potentially wrong with it.

The views we receive of Islam, here in the West, often come via news outlets. CNN, the New York Times, Fox News, The National Post here in Canada or others; all of whom tend to focus on typical reactionary pieces about the clashing values of different cultures. The “Clash of Civilizations” style narrative we see in popular print often depicts the social functions of Muslim-majority countries very much at odds with our own on this side of the world (here in North America, that is). I’m not accusing news networks of forwarding any kind of agenda, though. I believe this effect is somewhat unavoidable. Different social groups originate via different social values and interactions of the two seem likely to produce that narrative.

When we think of what most of us would consider to be the core values of Western civilization, what are they? Ask enough people in those parts of the world and you’re very likely to hear such Enlightenment-inspired values as liberal democracies, sexual emancipation, gender equality, freedom of expression and considerable faith in scientific rationalism. These are not often values we see portrayed in the running media narrative for Muslim-majority countries – and given that we often ascribe their choice at endorsing values opposed to the above coming via religious, scriptural dictates, this sets up a narrative such that secular Islam itself seems very unlikely. But this is silly. The likelihood that these particular social values merely became recycled into (and then reinforced by) ancient religious views around the Arabian Peninsula seems, to me, less an indictment of the culture itself than the time period of those values and the frame of mind for those who would recycle such values verbatim today.

If we consider ourselves here in North America (or Western Europe), living in comparatively more secular societies, we would do well to remember that we have not always embraced the values above historically. Other social groups, Christians notably, have long argued against sexual emancipation, gender equality, freedom of expression and faith in scientific rationalism. During the times in which larger portions of the West did not embrace these values, perhaps the prospect of a secular society would have appeared equally remote. So with that in mind, in debating a secular Islam – what we really need to think about is whether any of the values typical of secular social groups can catch on, regardless of whether they happen in tandem. Then, subsequently: would it help skew our narrative in favor of a prospectively secular Islam if we were to document counter-intuitive headlines supporting the above values?

Over the course of conducting research for my recent book, I began collecting and analyzing international headlines. While this began as a way to gauge whether secular values were catching on worldwide, I have been noticing an interesting trend within one metric in particular, perfectly applicable here: Muslim opposition to violence. This is an interesting trend for a few reasons. Perhaps the most obvious is that for all the Clash of Civilizations values which Westerners find most abhorrent, violent terror attacks are usually right there at the top of the list. And these days, Westerners tend to associate terror attacks almost unilaterally with Islam.

Westerners who do make the above association note that it can be hard not to when terror attacks very much give the illusion of a violent faith when the faith itself is used to rationalize such actions by the perpetrators. And crucially, terror attacks seem so abhorrent both because violence is worse than a mere restriction of rights – and because these actions fully represent that unhinged-from-reason, primal, backward, anti-liberal, non-democratic, fanatical mindset seemingly so anachronistic in highly rational societies. Indeed: those who often tell me that secular Islam is impossible usually cite the faith’s perceived violence (and the perceived unbreakable in-group camaraderie tying moderates to such violence) as being inherent to the tradition. Increasing opposition to violence, then, does not fit that narrative.

Inherent violence and unbreakable in-group camaraderie are both part of a narrative which actually used to get support in popular media by mere virtue of exposure. I am happy to report that this is no longer often the case. But back when a group like ISIS was just beginning to gain notoriety from its vicious attacks in the early aftermath of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, the response from Islamic scholars and imams was notable. Notable, of course, for being largely absent. While some imams and scholars did denounce the acts of Islamic extremists, a great many of them simply did not – or, if they did, the Western media was not very aware of it. Many of you probably know that rabid antitheists have latched onto that absence of response to imply a kind of tacit support, even from moderates, for fanatics of the faith. Indeed, passionate pro-secular and antitheist writers were quick to corner scholars and Imams on the question of how, if followers of your path are using the faith’s scripture to justify violence – and interpreting such scripture is basically your job – why are you not actively speaking out against these individuals if your religion is indeed one of peace?

Closer to the year 2017, we are now more likely to see an overwhelming opposition to violence from Muslim voices. These days, in the aftermath of a high profile terror attack, we are far more apt to see a veritable avalanche of resentment and sympathetic social media activity from almost all sides of the Muslim community.

Consider the Charlie Hebdo massacre. The backlash from Muslims disgusted that such acts could be perpetrated in the name of their faith was hard to ignore. Just as many Americans (millions, even) would loathe to think that having President Trump lead their nation means other nations will believe they personally hold his principles – so, too, have many Muslims reacted similarly to extremists of their own culture. The “Not My President” protests of people aiming to show their opposition to Trump and what he stands for are very much like the “Not in My Name” solidarity amongst Muslims sympathetic to the Charlie Hebdo massacre in France. Not that I’m citing a direct equivalence between Trump and terror attacks here, obviously. But in this case, the #NotMyPresident hashtag sounds rather similar to the #NotInMyName tag used by many Muslims worldwide to distance themselves from extremism. In fact, the Charlie Hebdo massacre was immediately denounced by the Grand Mosque in Paris (among the largest in the country), the Union of Islamic Organizations of France and local imams especially.[6]

AFP Muslim women hold posters in Madrid, Spain on January 11, 2015.

Here in Canada, the public response from prominent Muslim groups following the 2014 terror attacks in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Ottawa has even been trending from condolences to monetary investments. In May of 2016, the Canadian Council of Imams reported plans to open "deradicalization clinics" to draw its members away from violent extremism, in addition to the federal funding offered.

Or how about this for a change in the narrative one might be used to: in a story not even covered in many Western news outlets (that I could find), over two dozen of the most prominent Islamic scholars in the Middle East convened in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad back in May to declare a fatwa against suicide attacks and armed force attempting to enforce Sharia law. Or consider that Indonesia’s Muslim majority recently voted to require any Syrian refugee returning home to join a mandatory deradicalization program in an effort to curb extremism.

Perhaps even more tellingly, actively pro-secular Muslim groups (like the Muslim Reform Movement) have been among the most vocal lately in denouncing terror attacks on all sides. In terms of skewing the narrative more in favor of a prospectively secular Islam, then – we might also consider how the support of likeminded groups and figureheads can provide much-needed voices for fledgling or veteran believers to listen to.

In the case of pro-secular Muslim groups, alternative voices directly champion the counter-narrative here. I mean, how typical of a believer is Muslim Reform Movement co-founder Asra Nomani, who recently penned an op-ed reminding us that in America, you can actually be a Muslim, a woman, an immigrant and still vote for Trump. And just how typical is Italian anthropologist Maryan Ismail, a self-described “feminist, socialist, and secular Muslim,” who founded the Movement of Secular Muslims in April of this year to pressure Italian and EU authorities to acknowledge the lobby’s legitimacy. Or consider Inas Younis, an increasingly popular blogger I follow over on the Patheos AltMuslim section, who illustrates that you again can be a woman, a Muslim, love America and also argue that Islam is inherently secular. But women aren’t alone in this: rationalizing Islam as inherently secular is actually something I see being argued more and more lately. Another writer featured right here on HuffPost, exiled Iranian journalist Akbar Ganji, argued precisely this with a lengthy backing straight from Islamic scripture.

Or consider Muslimish, the left-center group of liberal (and sometimes ex-) Muslims gaining notoriety around the US for their self-proclaimed support of secular governance – who also now accompany acts of extremism with unfiltered condemnation. Maybe consider the Ex-Muslims of North America group, now boasting tens of thousands of members and aiming to ‘normalize dissent’ within the faith, who have also spoken out harshly against acts of extremism. Or, likewise, condemnation of violence has also been overwhelming on new Muslim-majority alt-blogs like Free Arabs. More and more and more voices entirely opposed to violence in the face of upholding conservative ideas.

Ultimately, opposition to violence is just one metric among many others of conflicting ‘civilizational’ values. Conflicting at present, that is, with many signs pointing toward progress. Of course, examples like the above do not completely topple a narrative of strong Muslim opposition to secularism – because counter-examples are surely out there. But the sources here do serve to mature our narrative past a monolithic look at 1.6 billion people all believing the same highly-conservative things. Maturing past a narrative in which we call some believers “extremists”, yet somehow levy the cognitive dissonance for extreme to mean average. Maturing our narrative, ideally, past the level of viewing one faith which exists in harsher, authoritarian countries as freely-chosen as other faiths are in, well, freer countries.

Addendum: having debated the above with many other researchers now, over the course of writing this post, I can also note another question which often comes up. Looking out over the world, we can see various Muslim-majority countries sitting along something of a continuum for the separation for mosque and state. The degree to which religiously-inspired values still dictate social codes entirely outside of the legal system would also help to determine such a state. This degree of influence from religious sources, even if they are not hard-coded legally, will obviously impose upon a supposedly secular state. This limits the degree to which a Muslim-majority social group can achieve a truly secular society. And yet, this is certainly not a blow against any such state being considered secular – as we could certainly perform precisely this kind of social litmus test for any secular country. Likely, I believe, again coming to the conclusion that this is less an indictment of any one faith and more of the social milieu from which extra-judiciary social codes originate.