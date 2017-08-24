Is Accountability important for productivity?

In any modern business, one of the most important functions that you can have is productivity. A productive business is a profitable business, and a profitable business is a successful business. Profit gives you the room to experiment and to make change, to try new things – even to fail, to an extent. A business that runs on losses, though, cannot hope to make experimentations work as they need everything to be a 100% hit. As such, they lose productivity as they cannot innovate to capture the market they are losing.

When this happens, then, a business needs to have accountability. Being able to blame everything on outside sources, the way of the world, the lack of public acknowledgement or just ‘bad luck’ is a sordid idea. Without accountability, a business can never address head-on the problems that they face when it comes to lagging productivity. If you are working with a business, the you absolutely need to know that they have the maturity to hold people to account.

This isn’t about playing the blame game, either. It’s about knowing what went wrong, and why, so that people can learn and correct their mistakes. If people keep messing up within your business and there is no lesson to be learned, how can you possibly hope for things to change in a positive sense in the years to come?

You should absolutely look to make a progressive change to the way that your business holds people to account. This isn’t about creating a sacking culture or always pointing the finger at someone.

It means knowing that when something went wrong, there is a lesson to be learned. It isn’t always down to bad luck – something could have done to stop your luck going bad in the first place. It’s about finding mistakes, and building a platform for prevention that means next time you can be free, credible and consistent.

Accountability means that you can spot the errors that limited productivity, making it much easier for you to move on from the mistakes you made and to become much more comfortable with the next steps. For more help and information in making that possible, you should always look to change up who is working within your business.

Take the time to bring in new minds – people who can look at your business and perhaps see where you are going wrong before you can spot it. Invest in new ideas: people who come in and see it from the outside can usually see who is wrong better than you can. Without personal relationships with people and a working history, they can usually see who – and what – has gone wrong so that you can call make a more cohesive level of progress.