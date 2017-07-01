Is Alcohol the Real Reason You Can't Find Love?

Let's talk right now about addictions. Let's talk about needs.

Let's talk about not being in tune with who you truly are.

How many of you, at the end of the day, say to yourself,

“I need a drink.”

Let's be honest right now. I’m not criticizing you, but this post is all about having you explore a different side of the way things can be in life.

I don't date drinkers.

It's not my lifestyle. I don't need to drink to calm down at the end of the day.

I don't need to light up a joint to mellow out after a tough day.

I need heartfelt, soul to soul connection at the end of the day. With myself, or with my partner.

I need to be raw, open, vulnerable, downloaded everything, so I can have that human high that only two people can have.

When I'm not in a relationship, I use my friends for that reason. We all have heart to heart conversations, every single day, my friends and I.

As a matter of fact, the majority of my friends don't drink at all.

You see, human interaction, heart to heart soul connection, is a greater high than any alcohol or drug will ever deliver.

When you drink, you're not fully present. When you're stoned, you're wandering around. I call it wandering brain. I’ve smoked a lot of pot in my life, so I know the exact feeling.

And I’ve drank a lot of alcohol in my life as well. I haven't drank in over 20 years, maybe 25. I tend to lose track, because who's counting?

The high that you can have between two people is the greatest high in the world, because the world's most powerful drug is love.

Love is the world's most powerful drug.

Whether it's friendship love...

Daughter/mother love...

Father/daughter love...

Husband and wife love...

Boyfriend and girlfriend love...

It's the most powerful drug because we were designed as men and women to connect on a spiritual, soulful level.

When you connect soul to soul, heart to heart, your body literally releases chemicals in your brain. Dopamine, oxytocin, and the rest of it. You literally will get high off of some emotions.

Have you ever kissed somebody for the very, very first time and you're literally punch drunk? Literally don't know where you're walking, literally will drive home and not realize you're home because you're still spinning from the amazing connection and the kiss as you literally explore each other for the very, very first time physically?

That's a soul to soul connection.

And that's a whole other high, that's a high when you connect with their body, their body, mind and spirit connects with yours and you both become one.

Still want that drink?

Do you still need a drink?

Do you still need to numb down your feelings?

Do you need to numb your life a little bit?

Not confront what you truly want.

Personally, I can't stand being around drinkers. I’ve tried it, and it doesn't work for me.

It's really hard. You know, drinkers always tell me they're the same person whether they're drunk or sober, which is 100% wrong, because I've never met a drinker that was the exact same person, except for my amazing friend Brian Floyd. I don't know how he kept it together after 10 scotches, but he always did. He was a rare bird.

So here’s a quick question I want to pose to all of you today:

Why are you continually numbing your life and what are you running from?

What are you so afraid of, that you actually have to feel day in and day out, instead of just numbing yourself night in and night out.

I'd like for you to get raw and honest today and really think about why you need a drink, or why you need to smoke pot, or whatever other addictions or vices or habits you may have.

Why do you need it? What are you running from?