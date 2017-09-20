Is Assault Acceptable at Wheaton College?

The evangelical school says it takes hazing seriously, but its actions suggest otherwise.

On September 18th, the Chicago Tribune released a story about five Wheaton football players who are facing felony charges for aggravated battery, mob action, and unlawful restraint in an act of violent hazing back in March 2016. According to the Tribune, the investigators’ records indicate that the victim—a freshman transfer on the football team—suffered muscle tears in both shoulders, bruises, and scratches. The Tribune also relayed the freshman student’s allegations of sexual assault:

“At one point, the players suggested to the freshman that he had been kidnapped by Muslims who wanted to fornicate with goats, the teen told investigators. They patted his foot and suggested he would be their ‘goat’ for the evening, the records said. The freshman told investigators that his teammates restrained him with more duct tape during the drive, pulled down his shorts and underwear, then repeatedly tried to insert an object into his rectum. After the freshman yelled at them to stop, he was beaten, he said.”

Shortly after the story came out, Wheaton College released a statement, acknowledging that “this incident was entirely unacceptable.” After learning about it back in March 2016, “the College took swift action to initiate a thorough investigation” and engaged “with an independent, third-party investigator retained by the College.” These investigations “resulted in a range of corrective actions. We are unable to share details on these disciplinary measures due to federal student privacy protections.”

No matter: reporters for the Chicago Tribune found out and shared the details themselves. According to their sources, “several players were required to perform 50 hours of community service and write an eight-page essay reflecting on their behavior.” There is no public evidence of additional “disciplinary measures” taken in the year and a half between when the assault occurred and when the story was first released.

Once informed, the school’s alumni and onlookers began expressing their shock and outrage. Many are demanding that the students be expelled, the coaches (Mike Swider and Jeff Peltz) be fired, and their administrative overseers—including President Philip Ryken—resign. Last year, similar demands were made and heeded at Baylor University in the aftermath of its football team’s sexual assault scandal.

Responding to the outrage, Wheaton chose to take another disciplinary measure: according to the Tribune, the college’s spokeswoman LaTonya Taylor announced on September 19th that all five players—James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway, Samuel TeBos, and Noah Spielman (son of Chris Spielman, former NFL All-Pro linebacker and current football analyst for Fox Sports)—had been “deemed inactive for practice or competition” by the coaching staff and administrators. As of that same day, however, all five remained on the team’s roster.

Those of us who know Wheaton well can see plainly enough that the administration does not, despite its statement, consider this act of assault to be “entirely unacceptable.” We know what it looks like when the school’s administration truly considers something to be entirely unacceptable:

According to Wheaton’s administrators, quoting Pope Francis’s claim that Muslims and Christians worship the same God is entirely unacceptable. That’s why the school pushed out a tenured professor who shared the quote on Facebook.

According to Wheaton’s administrators, student access to contraception is entirely unacceptable. That’s why the school abolished its student healthcare program and sued the federal government over the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate.

According to Wheaton’s administrators, hanging a rainbow flag in your own living space is entirely unacceptable. That’s why one of the school’s residence hall directors confronted a student who had one in his dorm room and told the student to take it down.

When Wheaton's administrators actually believe that something is unacceptable, they don't assign community service or an essay; they expel that something from the community. “For Christ and His Kingdom” (so the school’s motto goes), they root out and destroy queerness, perceived heresy, and anything else that will not surrender itself to a conservative evangelical stranglehold.