Australia have been in favor of marriage equality for long, but several conservative governments have been delaying an inevitable change in the law.

Australia’s High court recently ruled that a national postal vote on same-sex marriage will occur, despite several advocates challenged the Court’s decision by arguing this would be an unnecessary and expensive use of public funds.

On August 8, 2017, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the national vote after another attempt to pass his preferred plebiscite failed in Australia's senate. Now ballot papers will now be mailed to households across the country on September 12, beginning a two-month voting period.

The question will be simple: “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?”. The only way that question can be answered: ‘Yes’ or No’.

Unlike a plebiscite which is mandatory under Australian law, the postal vote is voluntary and is not legally binding. This means that the result doesn’t necessarily require legislation to go ahead. However, the results will certainly have a strong symbolic effect, and it politics and for legislators, that matters.

Is Australia ready to say ‘yes’ to reforms its Marriage Act?

Recent polls have shown that almost 63% of Australians already support same-sex marriage, while 30% expressed being against the reform.

It is expected that the Government will spend approximately $98 USD million dollars of tax-payers’ money to run the postal survey. However, for the LGBT movement, and for the rest of the country, the vote could open the window to officially recognize marriage equality and other LGBT rights as fundamental human rights to all people.

Leadership has changed, a deciding factor that could favor the vote

Former country leaders like Tony Abbott, have strongly opposed to LGBT rights in previous administrations. In 2015, the former country leader announced there would be a national plebiscite to decide whether marriage equality should have been legalized. However, Abbott was unable to receive funding to hold the plebiscite and the Senate blocked the legislative initiative twice.

Yet, Australian leadership has changed and that could have a strong effect in the vote’s result. After the Court’s decision, Prime Minister Turnbull came out openly to the Australian Parliament by affirming he and his wife would be voting “yes”, and would be encouraging others to vote similarly.

Like-minded leaders such as Attorney-General, George Brandis, has confidently predicted that same-sex marriage will be legal "by Christmas", expecting a few more twists and turns along the way.

Meanwhile, the Australian Christian Lobby, one of the main opponents to same-sex marriage said the vote will be a “referendum on freedoms and radical sex education in schools”. An anticipated move by country demagogues.

It is time for change

Australian Olympic legends and other celebrities, such as Ian Thorpe, have quickly come out in massive communication campaigns in support of same-sex marriage. "I think it's when we have this kind of recognition in marriage equality that young people can feel that and we start to get rid of all of those layers of discrimination the LGBTIQ community can face." said Thrope to AAP. Now it is the opportunity for many other opinion leaders to ensure that the wish of the Australian people for marriage equality is reflected in the results of the survey.

SBS Australia

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the institution that will be running the survey has confirmed the result will be published on November 15th, 2017. Now thousands of same-sex couples and supporters are waiting the country express its opinion in favor of a change in the law.

Marriage equality is not an overnight cause. This has been the foremost political struggle for gay rights over decades. Although, theoretically, the rights of a minority group should never be decided by the majority. However, Australia and its people will not be disloyal to its LGBT people. The argument that LGBT people are still second-class citizens is no longer deemed politically acceptable in 2017.