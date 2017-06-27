Is Beth Ditto the New Stevie Nicks?

Beth Ditto has always been ready for her close-up, but now the fashion-forward singer is ready for a brighter spotlight, too. After years of churning out upbeat anthems which felt at home in both dance halls and punk clubs, today the former Gossip frontwoman is belting power ballads on her new album, Fake Sugar – and the vibe is completely addictive.

The 36-year-old singer, clothing designer, and staunch feminist says songs such as “Love in Real Life” and “Lover” showcase another side of her voice – one she discovered after undergoing throat surgery while writing Fake Sugar. “Removing the polyps made all the difference,” Ditto says of the procedure (the same one endured by Adele before the making of her album, 25). The contrast is noticeable in Ditto’s “cleaner” alto vocals, which soar on the rhythmic standout track, “We Could Run.” The hit-to-be sounds as if it was plucked from Stevie Nicks’s early-1980s solo catalogue.

“I wrote that song about (Gossip bandmate Nathan Howdeshell) and me before the breakup (of the band),” Ditto says. “The song is about being teenagers in the the middle of nowhere, escaping from Arkansas, and making up adulthood as you go along.” The abandon in the song’s chorus gets at the heart of Ditto’s upbringing in a Southern town with no malls, no rock shows and a conservative Christian college which she says dominated every aspect of daily life. “I grew up between two worlds – it wasn’t like Nashville or Atlanta or even Little Rock. It was isolated, so music was our only way to break out.”

Between its late-1990s beginning and 2016 split, Gossip formed in Washington state after Ditto left Arkansas, toured with Sleater-Kinney, released music on the indie-pedigreed Kill Rock Stars label, built a huge UK following, played Glastonbury music festival, recorded with Rick Rubin, and synced its song “Heavy Cross” to a Dior parfum commercial. Along the way, the trio’s sound floated between Giorgio Moroder-inspired beats and Southern punk-funk. Pitchfork readers may have found the concept of Gossip too mainstream in its final days as a band but Ditto’s metamorphosis from alterna-babe who plays dive bars to TV talk show frequenter has no doubt inspired singers such as Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard and younger acts such as Haim and Hey Violet down a similar path toward wider recognition.