Is Body The New Face?

When I was in my 20’s I loved and cherished my Victoria's Secret body lotions, and I used either the Cucumber Melon or Pear Glace scent before every date I went on. I have never forgotten the moment when my now husband whispered in my ear that I smelled so good and my skin was the softest he had ever felt.

But as time passed, I became more diligent about taking care of my face with moisturizers, serums and sunscreen. But when it came to body care, I, like many women I know, wasn’t always so committed. Sure, I’d go back to phases where I religiously applied the odd décolleté serum, or foot cream, but those phases were typically rather fleeting, and never long enough to really provide my skin with the attention it deserved.

Then, several summers ago, I moved to Germany, and my entire perspective changed. Plunked down smack-dab in the middle of a culture where women cherish their bodies and love body care — I was re-born into the philosophy of giving my body chin-to-toe attention. My body and the way my skin felt mattered to me again. I was reminded that he may love my face, but he’s touching my body.

It’s a universal truth that most skincare products never make it past the neck, especially with facial skincare becoming so incredibly advanced. I began to worry that my face may be as smooth as porcelain, with nary a dark spot or wrinkle in sight, but it would soon look 10 years younger than my body from the chin down. So, I decided to take “my body of work” seriously, and I studied up. Here is what I discovered and want to share with you.

Neck: Your neck is the one area of the body that should most easily benefit from facial skincare, yet it is also the one that is most likely to be overlooked. For most women, already applying their favorite moisturizer or skin serum, extending this application of product down to the neck and throat shouldn’t be a hard adjustment, but don’t forget a few other areas: what about the backside of your neck? And behind your ears? Those areas also deserve some skincare TCL, in particular: behind your ears. Often missed when applying sunscreen, yet exposed to UV rays, the skin behind the ears is prone to dark spots and hyper-pigmentation, as well as rough skin texture.

By simply using one-half extra pump of your favorite skin product each morning and night, you can extend the anti-aging and skin protecting benefits to these often neglected areas. And, it should only add about 30 seconds of extra time to your routine.

Insider Tip: To keep the skin on your neck looking its best, be sure to apply sunscreen to this delicate area every day — even if you aren’t going to be beach. You’d be amazed how much sun exposure this area actually gets, when you least expect it.

Chest/Stomach: As we move onto the chest/stomach area, we may be getting into a bit more effort, but don’t forget — skincare can (and should) start in the shower. Choose a luxurious body scrub to help soften and polish the skin, as well as to help improve skin texture and tone. And although I’m talking about the chest and stomach area now, use your salt scrub all over your body: arms, legs, hands, feet — everywhere (except your face).

Insider Tip: To get your smoothest skin yet, apply Salted-Honey Body Scrub gently to dry skin and massage delicately for 30 seconds. Then, wet your hands thoroughly and continue to massage scrub for another 30 seconds. Rinse completely and luxuriate in your ultra-soft skin!

Arms/Legs: Exposed to UV rays during summer and hidden away underneath thick layers of clothing all winter, the arms and legs take a lot of abuse. But that doesn’t mean they need to look that way. Just like the chest and stomach area, scrub away dryness and dehydration with a rich body scrub in the shower, and then seal in all that hydration with a body butter. Get a super-rich, uniquely whipped formula that drenches the skin in moisture.

Insider Tip: Don’t forget your tushie! Keep this often overlooked part of your skin soft and ready to be touched with body butter, as well as exfoliation, which has been shown to help improve blood flow to the area and help minimize the appearance of cellulite.

Hands/Feet: The final adornment: your hands and feet. While you may be saying to yourself, no one sees my feet, the fact of the matter is—you do. And everyone sees your hands, which are reasons enough to give them both a good dose of skincare love. To start, focus on your hands, one of the easiest parts of your body to pamper, and slather on hand cream each time you wash your hands. Plus, for an added boost, you can also pat any remaining skincare product from your morning and evening routine on your hands each morning and night.

Then, two or three times a week before bedtime (and ideally after a shower), apply a good amount of hand cream to your feet, focusing on the very dry areas such as your heels and around your toes. Then, put on your favorite cotton socks and head off to dreamland. In the morning, wake up to super-soft and hydrated feet.

Insider Tip: To really get your feet ultra-soft, wrap each foot in a large piece of kitchen plastic wrap before putting on your socks. This plastic barrier allows your feet to absorb all the moisturizing benefits of the cream throughout the night.