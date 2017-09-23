Is Bullying Back the Only Option When Dealing with Bullies?

Think of a time in which you’ve felt as though you are not being heard, regardless of how you tried to convey certain information. Among other things, did you feel annoyed, frustrated, upset, angry, resentful, contempt, bewildered, distant, troubled, and mistrustful?

If so, you’ll understand how I feel when I try and discuss non-adversarial approaches to dispute resolution, particularly with attorneys in my community.

For example, on September 13, 2017, I received the following email from a seasoned family law attorney located in Los Angeles:

“Hi Mark!

Peace at all costs often leads to inequitable results... I know that is not what you meant, but I have had a couple of cases lately where either the attorney or opposing client were such bullies, that the only option was to bully back.”

While I wasn’t at all surprised by her situation, I was stunned by her approach for dealing with bullies.

The following is an excerpt from an article titled Lawyer bullies, incivility: On policing lawyer manners that was published by the American Bar Association in October 2015:

“Are lawyers so rude today that civility codes should be instituted and enforced, or should civility simply be taught? That was the central question debated at ‘Policing Lawyer Manners: The Complicated Question of Civility,’ a program held at the ABA Annual Meeting in Chicago and sponsored by the Standard Committee on Professionalism, Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section and the Center for Professional Development….

Jayne Reardon, executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, opened the program by acknowledging that lawyers have become more aggressive in recent years, possibly due to the flamboyant portrayals of the legal profession so prevalent on TV….

The panel agreed that the practice of law is a privilege, not a right, and that lawyers should be held to a higher standard of conduct….

Noting that civility codes are similar to codes of professional conduct, John Allen, professor of law at Varnum Law School in Kalamazoo, Mich., said lawyers should be civil 24/7, 365 days a year. ‘You want to be a lawyer?’ he said. ‘Then you’re going to have to obey rules that nobody else has to obey.’ If that’s a problem for a potential lawyer, he said, they should move on….

A 2014 survey of Illinois lawyers found that 85 percent of the respondents said they had experienced uncivil or unprofessional behavior in the last six months, about half of which was attributed to legal strategy.

Those respondents overwhelmingly agreed that incivility in the legal profession:

· Makes it more difficult to resolve a matter

· Makes the practice of law less satisfying

· Harms public confidence in the judicial system

· Leads to increased litigation costs.”

I couldn’t agree more with the above commentary from the American Bar Association. In fact, I’ve published a great many articles on the subject, including my September/October Psychology and Family Law column in the San Gabriel Valley Psychological Association’s award-winning newsletter titled The Importance of Empathy in the Legal Profession – Part II of a Series. The following is an excerpt from that article:

“In Part I of this series, I started describing a program I gave at the first official meeting of the Bruin Professionals Lawyers Affinity Group on the importance of empathy in a lawyer’s work….

In April, at the Beverly Hills Bar Association's program titled, Tips from the Legends…. All of the ‘legends’ on the panel agreed that the level of contention has increased with each successive generation of attorneys….

One of the audience who has been practicing law for 43 years shared his opinion that lawyers used to concern themselves with solving problems, and that now it’s all about ‘winning’ the case at all costs—rather than simply working to solve the problems at hand.

He then described how much more civil attorneys were with each other when he was first admitted to the Bar….

This man went on to note that our colleagues now argue about pretty much anything and everything, and that a great many of those arguments involve personal attacks against each other and their respective clients, and have little or nothing to do with the case itself. He suggested that attorneys seem to have forgotten the Golden Rule, which is, ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ In sum, he commented that attorneys have either forgotten or completely ignore the important social skills they were taught in kindergarten.

This idea was echoed in a recent article by lawyer David Ruiz, in which he suggests that avoiding disciplinary actions for misconduct is simple, and can be summarized—according to Susan Chang of the California State Bar—in the simple rules: ‘Don't lie, don't steal and don't cheat… It’s what you learn in kindergarten.'

I asked my group of lawyers if they felt that the public was unjustified in its belief that lawyers unnecessarily create conflict. In the discussion, some mentioned that clients expect their lawyers to behave argumentatively. They surmised that the media’s portrayal of lawyers has greatly added to this expectation by causing the public to erroneously believe that the best attorneys are those who are the most contentious.

I then shared that according to Bill Eddy, LCSW, Esq., who is co-founder of the High Conflict Institute, ‘We are seeing high conflict behavior increasing in every setting: in legal disputes, in divorce, between neighbors, among family members, against organizations and government agencies.’ He contends that people are ‘learning fewer relationship conflict resolution skills as a direct result of the media, which shows adversarial conflict resolution for entertainment and gaining market share.’

In any event, the consensus among those present was that it was our responsibility to advise clients that it is counter-productive to create unnecessary conflict. As responsible professionals, it is virtually unethical of us not to do so.”

The assessment of the lawyers present at my program was consistent with what I had stated in my lengthy article that Huffington Post surprisingly published titled I Call Foul on the Media’s Coverage of Divorce and Conflict in General.

The following is an excerpt from that article:

“On May 7, 2016, I attended the 2016 Spring Summit and Expo presented by South Coast Collaborative Professionals, the theme of which was ‘Healers of Conflict Making a Difference.’ In his presentation, Bill Eddy, LCSW, Esq. said the following:

‘Media shows adversarial conflict resolution for entertainment and gaining market share. Parents are often undermined by this larger adversarial media culture. Furthermore, children are learning fewer relationship conflict resolution skills as a result.’

I wish I could disagree, but Bill Eddy is absolutely correct and the media’s irresponsible and extremely harmful ‘reporting’ and ‘journalism’ has to do with the sad reality that ‘drama sells’ and the media is only concerned about its financial bottom line….

I’m calling the media out because completely irresponsible and harmful ‘reporting’ and ‘journalism’ is by no means limited to the way in which it covers divorce and family law cases. As Bill Eddy said, ‘Media shows adversarial conflict resolution for entertainment and gaining market share.’ It also bears mentioning that ‘adversarial conflict resolution’ is an oxymoron. People don’t tend to resolve conflicts by engaging in an adversarial process, even though they may obtain a legal result.”

Lawyer incivility has led many attorneys to leave the practice of law, despite the fact that it leads to increased litigation costs, which leads to increased income for litigators. After all, as stated in the ABA article, it also “makes the practice of law less satisfying.”

Money isn’t everything and some of us, myself included, are more interested in quality of life and lawyer incivility makes it a binary choice.

Irrespective, as mentioned earlier, after receiving the recent email from my colleague, I was stunned by her approach for dealing with bullies, which was to bully back.

I’ve learned a great many techniques and approaches over the years for dealing with difficult people, including bullies, and bullying back was never suggested. Based upon everything I know and understand doing so only makes things worse.

Along those lines, on April 17, 2017, Harvard Law School’s Program on Negotiation published an article titled Dealing with Difficult People? First Look in the Mirror - It takes two to tango, especially when dealing with difficult people. The following is an excerpt from that article:

“We’ve all faced the challenge of dealing with difficult people – those who refuse to give you what you want in negotiation for no clear reason other than sheer stubbornness. But dismissing others as stubborn, irrational, and difficult is typically a mistake.

When dealing with difficult employees, clients, customers, and others, the most important step you can take is typically to stop looking at them as stubborn and to begin listening closely to their concerns.”

Moreover, Harvard Law School’s Program on Negotiation published a free report in 2013 titled Dealing With Difficult People. The following is an excerpt from that report:

“We’ve all met them: negotiators who seem to prefer competition over collaboration, stonewalling over problem solving, and tough talk over active listening. Perhaps it’s the boss who refuses to allow you to take time off to help out an ailing parent….

When dealing with a counterpart who won’t give us what we want, we tend to write him off as difficult or irrational. Yet negotiation scholars point out that few people are truly irrational. Rather, there are times when each of us has motivations that others have trouble identifying. Before you walk away from the table—or, even worse, make a concession that you know won’t be reciprocated— consider spending some time exploring the possible motivations behind your counterpart’s obstinance.”

Harvard Law School’s Program on Negotiation regularly publishes articles which provide suggested techniques and approaches for dealing with bullies and other types of difficult people. In addition, the Program regularly offers courses on Dealing with Difficult People and Problems.

Even if the other attorney or opposing client are being stubborn, irrational and difficult for no good reason, bullying back is not the answer.

One answer set forth in the above-referenced American Bar Association article was to “impose/enforce court or judicial consequence.”

The reason I feel as though I’m not being heard is because if I were, my colleagues wouldn’t continue believing that the way to deal with a bully is to bully back.