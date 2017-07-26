Is Competition Necessary?

I enjoy playing tennis and believed this would never change, but I was wrong. Fast forward two years and a 900 mile move to an area where winning is everything, or so it would seem, if the choice is to play tennis.

I made that choice believing it would be a vehicle for socialization and integration to help me adjust to living in a different area of the country. What I did not understand was that tennis was not played for enjoyment. Instead it was a measure of how one was regarded by the number of wins accumulated individually and as a team. There was nothing to be won as everyone was decades too old for either a college scholarship or recruitment on the professional tennis circuit. Yet day after day the women play with a vengeance with their rolling luggage bags filled with spare racquets, braces, ace bandages, ligament oils and protein supplements. If they are enjoying themselves, it does not show in the scowls and grimaces on their faces as they strive to be numero uno.

Perhaps I am jealous because I do not share in their competitive quest for the “gold” or perturbed that I am not one of the chosen few idolized for my tennis acumen on the courts. I am just an ordinary 60-ish, able-bodied female who wants to share common interests and find friendship on the tennis court.

So I ask the question. Is competition really necessary?

I agree that competition can be healthy when it does not interfere with quality of life. We humans have the desire to do our best and be successful, but, at what cost? Is our self-esteem and personal worth a reflection of how well one does in the competitive arena? Is it wrong to settle for less than the best?