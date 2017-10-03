Is Drop Shipping Right For You? The Pros and Cons

Drop shipping is a supply chain management method in which the retailer does not keep goods in stock but instead transfers customer orders and shipment details to either the manufacturer, another retailer, or a wholesaler, who then ships the goods directly to the customer. (Source: Wikipedia)

In this live stream discussion, i am a brand® contributor and eComm Business Coach, Dallas Gordon, discusses the pros and cons of drop shipping vs. self-shipping.

Dropshipping Pros:

1. Big Time-Saver/Work Smarter

2. Less customer service responsibility, such as hands-on returns

3. Less risk of wasted money, no wasted inventory

Dropshipping Cons:

1. Less control over your business = angry customers

2. No control over how your product arrives to the customer (higher risk)

3. Most likely no branding or personal touch, although some drop shippers offer this, but it's limited

