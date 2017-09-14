Is E-Commerce Becoming the New "Traditional" Retail

Many retailers still treat the internet like a hot trend that millennial shoppers will grow bored with. The department store has been around for more than 100 years, and it remained relatively unchanged until the past few decades. However, e-commerce isn't just a fun addition to your brick-and-mortar revenue and it's not a fad that you can deprioritize. Not only is online shopping here to stay, it's the new normal, and brands that aren't prepared for it to replace traditional retail are doomed to fail.

E-commerce Sales are Growing Faster Than the Rest of the Industry

Image via Flickr by Sole Treadmill

Earlier this year, the National Retail Federation (NRF) made its predictions for sales in 2017. It estimated a total growth between 3.7 to 4.2 percent (excluding cars, gas stations, and restaurant sales). While this prediction is consistent with what industry experts have seen in past years, the most interesting point was related to e-commerce growth. Online retail is expected to grow between 8 and 12 percent this year. This means e-commerce sales will likely total between $427 billion and $443 billion. Conversely, brick-and-mortar sales are only expected to grow by 2.8 percent.

Brick-and-mortar purchases still make up the bulk of retail sales, which is why the overall growth prediction rates for the industry are so low. However, brands can expect their online sales to continue thriving and expanding at an impressive rate, even if e-commerce only makes up a small percentage of total revenue.

Millennials aren't the Only Ones Shopping Online

Business professionals tend to associate technology with young people and tech-savvy individuals. In the retail world, some brands feel they don't need to cater to this demographic if their main target audiences are older shoppers or buyers who aren't as connected. However, that demographic is rapidly shrinking as people from all walks of life (especially older shoppers) turn to the Internet to solve their problems.

According to Business Insider, 23 percent of online shoppers fall between the ages of 35 to 44, considering that only 18 percent of people in the United States fall in that age range. The same trend applies to adults 45 to 54. Only 20 percent of Americans fall into that age range, but it makes up 24 percent of shoppers.

This data alone can disprove the myth that millennials are the only customers who shop online. In fact, millennials 18 to 24 only make up 10 percent of the nation's population but make up just 7 percent of online shoppers. Everyone uses online shopping, and limiting e-commerce to a specific demographic will make you underestimate its power.

Online Marketplaces are Changing Consumer Behavior

One of the biggest changes facing retailers in the rise of e-commerce is the popularity of online marketplaces. In the pre-internet era, if customers wanted to look for an item or find the best price on products, they would have to shop around. For example, a shopper might visit Home Depot, Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and Walmart before deciding to buy a grill.

However, the rise of marketplaces like Amazon and Jet (along with curation engines like Google Shopping) means customers don't have to run to multiple stores anymore. From the comfort of their couches, buyers can compare prices, look at models, read reviews and eventually buy their products without the stress of driving to three stores.

While e-commerce isn't new, more retailers have started to worry about how these marketplaces and results engines will affect their business. Amazon alone is expected to take up more than 50 percent of the total e-commerce share by 2021. Brands are realizing that they either have to sell their products on Amazon and work with these marketplaces or try to compete with the biggest retailer in America. Like brands that fight against age demographics, companies that try to compete against marketplaces instead of working with them will struggle.

E-commerce Brands Use Technology to Create In-Store Experiences

Companies have long pointed to the small market share of e-commerce as proof that customers prefer an in-store experience. They say shoppers like the feeling of browsing for clothes, talking to salespeople, and trying on items. All of these emotions are stripped away in an online shopping experience, where customers are merely greeted with a cold screen and selection of options. However, technology is changing this. More companies are testing ways to create an in-store experience online.

There are multiple examples of this across the industry. Some brands have invested in "virtual dressing rooms," where customers can see how they look in a particular outfit. Others tap into social sharing with reviews and customer photos, turning online shopping into a less-solitary experience. Brands are even engaging customers by livestreaming store events or bringing in celebrities to talk about their products. Suddenly, talking to a designer is as easy as turning on your phone.

While e-commerce is small, it's still relatively new. As the online shopping experience continues to improve, it's going to attract more customers and provide benefits that traditional brick and mortar stores can't compete with.

Customer Behavior is Changing the Modern Mall

Malls were some of the hardest-hit institutions in the recession of 2008, but even as other industries have bounced back, these mega shopping centers continue to shut down. In order to survive, mall managers are starting to cater to customer needs and create experiences rather than store options. More malls than ever are investing in restaurants, movie theaters, VR experiences, and outdoor stores to attract customers.

This reaction to the decline of traditional retail actually spurs on e-commerce growth. If shoppers can't go down the road to shop at stores in the mall, then they're likely to order items online. The two factors build on each other and snowball together.