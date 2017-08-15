Is Entrepreneurship Really a Ticket to Unlimited Income?

Entrepreneurship is often hailed as a way to make unlimited income, but is that true?

In the United States, we celebrate entrepreneurship as the ultimate representation of the American dream. If you have a good idea and work hard enough, you can achieve anything. Since you'll be working for yourself, you'll be in charge of all the decisions, including how the company grows, and how much of a salary you withdraw. And since there aren't many limitations on corporate growth, owning a business could be your ticket to practically unlimited income.

But is that "unlimited income" vision an accurate portrayal of entrepreneurial potential?

The Truth

It's definitely true that there aren't any hard limits to how much you can make as an entrepreneur, and I've known plenty of business owners who have made more than they ever thought possible - or certainly more than their last full-time gig afforded them. But the full picture is that your income is still going to be limited; it's just limited by softer, less definable variables.

The Time Factor

The biggest limiting factor here is time, in three dimensions:

· Earning the experience. Most first-time entrepreneurs end up failing when they launch their first startup. Managing a business takes years of experience to perfect, so you have to be willing to put the time in (and fail a few times along the way).

· Finding the right idea. It's also going to take you time to find the right idea for promotion. It may take you years before you find the "right" fit, and even then, you'll need to tweak and evolve it to fit the changing circumstances.

· Nurturing the brand. Even with everything else in perfect place, you're still going to spend years nurturing your brand before it starts to pay off. Your first few years will likely be unprofitable, and your profits and income will only grow steadily and incrementally in the few years following (at least for most businesses).

If your goal is to make as much money as possible, you need to be prepared to invest as much time as you possibly can. Entrepreneurship isn't a get rich quick scheme; it demands patience, investment, and hard work. If you're willing to make those investments, it truly can pay off for you, but it's still no guarantee of success.