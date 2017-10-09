Is Ethiopia Unraveling?

Reports have been streaming in about high level defections from Ethiopia. There has also been news about the submission of resignation by Mr. Abadula Gemeda who is the Speaker in the lower house of the Ethiopian parliament. Mr. Gemeda is an ethnic Oromo and is reportedly at odds with the regime’s handling of the ethnic conflict between the Somali and Oromo regions.

Ethiopia is a state with more than eighty ethnic groups reorganized by the TPLF (the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front) into the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF). The country has nine ethnically based Kilil (regions). The EPRDF is an umbrella group composed of rebel armies but the military and political core of the EPRDF is dominated by the TPLF.

The current conflict between the Somali and Oromo regions has become a test for the EPRDF experiment of ethnic federalism. Suspicions that the TPLF favors the Somalis against the Oromo is rampant in social media. The country has also been experiencing many other ethnic protests and insurrections raising fear of total anarchy and implosion.

Mr. Gemeda was once staunchly loyal to the late Ethiopian Prime Minister, Meles Zenawi, who passed away in 2012. Mr. Gemeda has been seen as a crucial link between the TPLF regime and the Oromia region by helping to neutralize militant Oromo nationalists but the current conflict may have made his largely ceremonial post as speaker of the house untenable. More to the point, he may have sensed a sinking ship that he no longer wants to be identified with. Before serving as the Speaker of the House, he served as the Defense Minister and then as president of the Oromia region. His possible rift or dissatisfaction with the beleaguered and reportedly divided TPLF strongmen indicates a possible unprecedented threat hovering over the stability of the country.

Mr. Baye Tadesse Teferi, an unknown, was Prime Minister’s Hailemariam Desalegn’s head of protocol until he defected last month after traveling with prime minister Desalegn to New York, as part of the delegation to the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. In an interview with the Amharic Service of the Voice of America, Baye claimed that some security officials tried to associate him with protests in the restive Amhara region due to his Amahra ethnicity.

And before the ink was dry on the Baye story, an Ethiopian media outlet Ethsat reported that Brigadier General Melaku Shiferaw, who served with the military intelligence of the regime’s defense forces as well as a military attache in a number of African countries has also defected.

The General came to the United States last month with a delegation led by Foreign Minister Wokineh Gebeyehu to attend the Global Coalition to [d]efeat ISIS, a coalition of 72 countries for a security partnership spearheaded by the U.S.

To be sure, defections are not new for Ethiopia but in the current fragile context of the country, one might be tempted to say that something unusual is happening. Observers are asking themselves whether these signs are indicative of fissures in the regime’s foundations. Is the end really near? If so, what does that mean for Ethiopia as a country? Defections may vary in terms of motives. It is not always clear, if the reason behind these defections is patriotism or opportunism. All defectors condemn the regime in their statements and give the impression that their defection was motivated by higher purposes of concern for the country.

The withering loyalty of these ex TPLF servants may not spell immediate doom for the regime but it is clear loyalty towards the center is declining and cynicism is growing. One is actually not even certain that there is a cohesive center anymore and nobody knows when or if we might see a sudden change.

There are indications that the more provincial and virulent ethno-nationalists within the TPLF such as the current defense minister Samora Younis and the TPLF chairman Abay Woldu maybe gaining ascendancy in the seemingly sinking EPRDF coalition ship. Due to its fanatical structure, the regime is more likely to resort to force even while enduring continuing defections and protests. The TPLF is not vested in the state organs like the parliament, the EPRDF coalition or the so called federal structure. These institutions were deliberately stunted merely serving as a facade for real power which relies on kinship , patronage politics, the TPLF dominated military, and the security.

This phenomenon of defections further exacerbate the cleavages in the Ethiopian social fabric. The regime’s combative approach in dealing with dissidents and protesters and without adherence to the minimum standards of human rights, only makes a bad situation worse . Consequently, this is perpetuating the system of ethnic war that has existed in Ethiopia for as long as the country’s historical existence.

As the challenge grows, one possibility is that the TPLF may close on itself and become even more hardened as it falls back to its political and security core, which maybe suicidal in the long run. It is conceivable that the entire regime may discard the center and resort to plan B of establishing the Greater Republic of Tigray by incorporating certain parts of Ethiopia.

What To Do?

Ethiopia would be a tough place to govern even for the most talented and well intention-ed daughters and sons of the country. There is really no magic bullet that anyone can prescribe. It is a complex country with over eighty ethnic groups and a hundred million people. But one thing that is needed is internal structural change to save the country from itself. No one ethnic group can or should be able to impose its will on all the others in a country of such diverse clusters of peoples with separate ethnic, communal, and religious identities.

Ethiopia needs to chart its own future by drawing from diverse patterns of conflict resolution and restoring the centrality of respect for tradition and for the wisdom of elders. The country needs to respect and tap into the elders whose voices have been drowned out by other imposed cultural patterns and ethnic entrepreneurs. Perhaps an Elders’ Council modeled on the Indigenous Peoples Council and composed of diverse ethnic representatives, representing all those who have a stake in peace need to be created to conduct dialogue. The UN at its best has nobly cultivated such models of sovereignty and autonomy and has empowered indigenous communities.

Saving Ethiopia is essential for peace in the Horn of Africa in general. To prevent a full blown South Sudan type scenario in Ethiopia, the big powers like the United States, China and the Gulf States need to stop meddling. For starters, Ethiopian troops need to withdraw from Somalia and South Sudan. A country that doesn’t have peace within itself cannot give peace to others. A failed Ethiopia will not be of any use for China, the United States or any country. The lesson of South Sudan and Somalia in the immediate neighborhood should not be lost.