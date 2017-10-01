Is Getting an MBA Really Worth It? An Interview with Seth Godin

“The content taught at a typical MBA program is now easily obtained online, usually for the cost of a few books. The goal of the altMBA isn’t to replace the traditional MBA. Instead, we’re seeking to focus on the skills and attitudes that truly matter.”

By Beth Doane

I had the distinct pleasure to interview Seth Godin. Seth is the author of 18 books that have been bestsellers around the world and have been translated into more than 35 languages. He writes about the post-industrial revolution, the way ideas spread, marketing, quitting, leadership and most of all, changing everything. You might be familiar with his books Linchpin, Tribes, The Dip and Purple Cow. In addition to his writing and speaking, Seth founded both Yoyodyne and Squidoo. His blog (which you can find by typing "seth" into Google) is one of the most popular in the world. He was recently inducted into the Direct Marketing Hall of Fame, one of three chosen for this honor in 2013. Recently, Godin once again set the book publishing industry on its ear by launching a series of four books via Kickstarter. The campaign reached its goal after three hours and ended up becoming the most successful book project ever done this way. His newest book, What To Do When It's Your Turn, is already a bestseller.

As an entrepreneur I am often asked if I went to business school (I didn’t), if I wish I did (sometimes) and if I will go someday (eh, maybe). Research has long suggested that going to business school doesn’t guarantee strong business performance and dropouts like Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, and Steve Jobs, prove that education can be attained outside of the classroom. These issues are why, two years ago, marketing expert and writer Seth Godin decided that it was time to provide an alternative to the traditional MBA by launching “altMBA.”

I recently sat down with Seth to talk about his altMBA program and the future of business education.

1. You have an MBA—do you think they’re outdated?

I have an MBA from Stanford, but I’ve written about my frustration with the traditional MBA for nearly 20 years.

The content taught at a typical MBA program is now easily obtained online, usually for the cost of a few books. The goal of the altMBA isn’t to replace the traditional MBA. Instead, we’re seeking to focus on the skills and attitudes that truly matter.

2. What's one really unique or secret thing that you offer that someone couldn’t get from a traditional MBA?

The altMBA has no secret videos, no magical PDFs, no fancy code words. Instead, we teach people to see, to make decisions and to engage with others in a way that causes change to happen. We’ve seen it work again and again. More than a thousand people have finished the workshop (we have a 96% completion rate, which is amazing for something this challenging). And all of them have been transformed. That’s a lot to ask from an online workshop, but it’s true.

3. Who did you create this program for?

There have always been people who want to make a bigger difference; who care enough to stand up, speak up and level up. The altMBA was a chance to take the easy access of the internet and turn it into something even more powerful than an in-person workshop. With the altMBA, I wanted to create an environment where, for one month, leaders could focus on trying on a different posture and working with and learning from fellow changemakers they might not otherwise meet in daily life.

4. What has been the biggest challenge in launching this new type of program?

Having the guts to stick with what we know will work. Not to dumb it down or cheapen it up or make huge promises that we know we can’t keep. There are shortcuts everywhere, and every day we choose to take the “long cut.”

Another challenge is that the impact of the altMBA is felt after you’ve done the program. It’s not like tasting a sample at Costco, where you can decide right then if you like this new yogurt. Sometimes people aren’t sure what we are or what bucket to put us in—but we’re patient. With almost a thousand alumni in the world, we’re seeing that word of mouth helps build trust. Now people are discovering how we can help them become the change agents they’ve been looking for.

5. How is your curriculum different from videos and other online business education?

When I sat down two years ago to create the course, my goal was to look at online courses and try to do the opposite: make it challenging, not easy; use live coaches, in groups, as opposed to offering solo and video-based courses.

It’s also asynchronous, to make it easier for everyone to learn anything on their own time. It turns out that we’re pretty bad at committing when there’s little external accountability, if no one will know whether we watched the lectures or did the homework or showed up.

We focus on keeping it small so we can curate the incoming class. So much of the program is about learning from one another, this was an important piece to focus on. Our alumni base is now 950+ strong with leaders like ophthalmologists, rocket scientists, UX designers, lawyers, marketers, entrepreneurs, filmmakers, nonprofit executives and others from around the world.

6. Do you teach the courses?

I don’t. And we make that clear from the start. I designed it, I work on it every day, but the focus is on the students and their connections and their work, not the presence of some bald guy who has magical answers.

The workshop was intentionally designed to be driven by students. We created the structures and projects and staff to facilitate the learning, but it’s up to the students to dive in and interact with each other. The act of producing is what leads to growth and transformation.

7. You are known for inspiring a lot of people. What inspires you?

Without a doubt, the people who make a ruckus. The folks who take the ideas and run with them. The generous community leaders who find a tribe and do amazing things. That’s an endless source of fuel.

8. Do you attribute your success to any sort of daily regimen that you practice?

I think daily habits are a side effect, not a cause. The cause is the decision, taken once and remembered daily, to be a professional.