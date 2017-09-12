Is Getting Equity Funding While Giving a Piece of Your Company Really Worth it?

Small businesses often need money. This is especially true for companies in the beginning stages of development. Finding that money can be difficult. The basic idea behind equity is like the splitting of a pie. When you start something, your pie is really small. You have a 100% of a really small, bite-size pie. When you take outside investment and your company grows, your pie becomes bigger. Your slice of the bigger pie will be bigger than your initial bite-size pie.

Every time you get equity funding, you give up a piece of your company. The more funding you get, the more company you give up. That ‘piece of company’ is ‘equity.’ Everyone you give it to become a co-owner of your company.

Many founders are obsessed with raising as much money as possible all at once because well, if you do raise a big war chest, then that’s one less problem you need to worry about. However, with a large amount of money come several potential problems.

Equity financing involves investors. You could offer shares of your company to family, friends and other small investors, but equity financing often involves venture capitalists or angel investors.

Cash-conscious startups are increasingly bringing equity to the negotiating table. The big advantage of equity financing is that the investor takes all of the risks. If your company fails, you do not have to pay the money back. You will also have more cash available because there are no loan payments. Finally, investors take a long-term view and understand that growing a business takes time.

The downside is large. In order to gain the funding, you will have to give the investor a percentage of your company. You will have to share your profits and consult with your new partners any time you make decisions affecting the company. The only way to remove investors is to buy them out, but that will likely be more expensive than the money they originally gave you.

The biggest concern for all investors, and to a great extent the entrepreneur, is equity dilution. If you dilute the equity too much and too early, then later investors have no incentive to invest. Early investors need to understand and appreciate that later around investors are key to growing a business, increasing the value of the company and, hence, the value of early investments.

With more money usually, come more investment terms and more due diligence. It is probably a fair statement to say that the more money involved, the more control provisions an investor will want as well as more diligence to make sure that their money isn’t going to be misused.

Before equity is used as a form of payment, service providers, and entrepreneurs should come to terms with these questions:

Are you offering common equity, preferred shares, or a convertible note? "If you're doing this for the first time, get advice from a professional lawyer and investor," says Gin Lane CEO Nicholas Ling. "One percent of the equity in something can be very different depending on what terms you have around it."