Is Globalization Resulting in Greater Homogeneity or Greater Diversity?

Answer by Balaji Viswanathan, CEO of Invento Robotics, on Quora:

The homogenizing forces are as strong as the heterogenizing forces. In short, in the globally connected world, we might not be as homogenized as we assume to be.

For instance, the Internet enables the homogenizing force of English as the world's common language. At the same time, it enables the speakers of various small languages to get connected and build common content [like various regional Wikipedia] like never before. Fifty years ago, were there encyclopedias in all the regional languages? No. Most were in English. Now, you have a diverse set of language in Wikipedia that allows knowledge creation in small languages.

In a globalized world, we tend to see McDonalds and Starbucks everywhere in the world. But, the same globalization allows for cuisines of various nations to be explored by people across the world. Think of all the quality Thai, Chinese, Indian or Mexican restaurants sprouting across the world over the past twenty years.

Again, a connected world also allows one to explore different religions and spiritual paths that were previously out of reach due to geography. You could be sitting in Jakarta and exploring Taoism, Shintoism, Hinduism or various African/native American religions. In the past, your choices would have been very limited to what the local spiritual teachers could teach and what the local publishers could print.

Globalization/interconnections are also giving a voice to people from various cultures. In the past, you would have had to rely on the equivalent of The New York Times or the BBC to develop your opinions and those would be the majority opinions - highly slanted towards one culture. Now, you have the option of getting a lot more diverse voices heard as the major filters [publishing houses and newspaper editors] are getting replaced by more democratic forms.

We are not getting uni-cultural. We are getting multi-cultural and slowly grasping the diversity of human culture.