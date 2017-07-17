Is Google Really Good for Commerce but Bad for the Media?

There is a surprising inconsistency between some of the Washington Post’s recent editorial words and its advocacy actions. On the one hand, a July 1 editorial criticized the EU’s Google antitrust decision, claiming that Google was being punished “for no real crime.” On the other, the Post is part of the News Media Alliance’s effort to get Congress to give publishers an antitrust exemption to allow them to counter the “dominant” power of Google and Facebook.

These positions are inconsistent because the Google conduct in the two contexts is similar. In each, Google’s role is that of an intermediary platform situated between information providers and Google users. In the media context, the information providers are publishers whose sites appear in Google‘s search results, and the claim is that Google takes “the bulk of digital ad revenue,” making it difficult for the publishers to survive and “diminishing the overall health and quality of the news media industry.”

In the EU case the information providers are shopping services that compete with Google’s own shopping service to provide product information to Google users. The European Commission concluded that Google has treated its own shopping service, which delivers the pictures with prices and links that appear next to the main search results when a user does a product search, better than other, competing services. This practice, the Commission said, has made it difficult for those other services to compete and has denied users the best available information. Thus, the concern in both these instances is the same: that Google is using its intermediary position to exploit both providers and users for its own benefit.

Why, then, did the Post argue that the EU shopping case was unjustified but that there is a problem in the news context? The editorial claimed that the EU has shown harm neither to the sites that compete with Google nor to Google’s users. In one respect, this is hardly surprising, because the EU’s actual decision has not even been issued. All that is available at this point is a press release announcing the result, because the decision will be issued only after confidential business information is removed. It therefore seems premature for the Post to reject the decision now. The usual course of action when the basis for a decision is yet to be provided is to wait, not to conclude on the basis of incomplete information that the decision is wrong.

Moreover, in awaiting the decision, it is important to remember that the Commission spent almost seven years on this investigation and that they knew that the decision would be controversial. They also knew that it would be subject to review by the EU courts. It is reasonable, therefore, to expect that the Commission will provide some compelling evidence in the decision when it is issued. In fact, some such evidence was provided in a response to the Post editorial by Gary Reback, who describes some of Google’s conduct in the market for shopping information.

But if we consider the two cases based on the information that is available now, as the Post did, which is more plausible? In the EU case, Google is alleged to have injured its competitors. In the media one, it is alleged to have injured the publishers that provide news that Google uses to attract users—Google is not itself a producer of competing news stories. The EU case seems the more plausible one in that Google has every reason to seek the demise of its competitors but would harm itself if it caused the loss of the publishers on which it depends.

Furthermore, in both contexts the harm to users derives from the same source: users seeking information are not fully able to assess the information they receive. In the News Media Alliance’s version of this problem, they contend that Google and Facebook have “given rise to fake news” because fake news “often cannot be differentiated from real news.” But the situation is similar for shopping information. Users may pay more when they use Google’s information, as Reback and others contend, because at least some users will rely on the information provided without comparing it to information from other sources.

There is a limit, of course, to an information platform’s ability to provide low-quality information. Google and Facebook cannot deliver news that is too fake, and Google cannot provide prices that are too high. But information platforms have vast amounts of data from which they can judge just how able users are to assess information they receive, based, for example, on how often individual users visit other web sites. The platforms can then deliver information that is calibrated to maximize profits while minimizing the loss of disappointed users. In this respect information platforms are no different from other firms. They should not be expected to deliver the best information they can, only the most profitable.